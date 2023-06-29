Woman’s Leg Reportedly Cut Off In Travelator Accident At Thailand Airport, Management Deeply Sorry

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman’s Leg Reportedly Got Stuck In Travelator At Don Mueang Airport In Thailand

When navigating a large airport, passengers may make use of travelators to help them cover the long distance to their gates.

Unfortunately, a woman’s leg reportedly got stuck in one of these travelators at Don Mueang Airport in Thailand.

Her leg ended up being cut off, according to media reports.

Woman’s leg got stuck in travelator

In a Facebook post on Thursday (29 June), Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport acknowledged that an incident had occurred at 8.40am that morning.

A female passenger’s leg got stuck in a travelator in the South Corridor of Terminal 2, which is the domestic terminal.

The woman was en route to Nakhon Si Thammarat, in Thailand’s south.

Woman reportedly fell after being hit by luggage

According to a tweet by Khaosod English, the English version of Thai news portal Khaosod Online, the woman had fallen after being hit by a piece of luggage.

This caused her foot to be “sucked” by the travelator.

She was rushed to the nearby Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital for treatment.

Sadly, her left leg was severed in the incident, Khaosod further reported.

Thailand Airport apologises, patient’s leg still being treated

Don Mueang Airport has said that they’re deeply sorry for the incident.

Their director Karun Thanakuljeerapat and management have visited the patient in hospital to check up on her well-being. They were told that she is still being treated by the medical team.

They pledged to be responsible for all her medical costs and any compensation.

Travelator has been temporarily shut down

As for the travelator involved, it has been temporarily shut down for engineers to conduct safety checks.

Mr Thanakuljeerapat has ordered officials to investigate the cause of the accident.

They have also made use of CCTV footage to see what had happened, according to Khaosod.

Passenger service at the airport has not been affected, the management said.

MS News wishes the woman a quick recovery, and may she get more information over this the unfortunate accident.

Featured image adapted from Don Mueang International Airport-DMK on Facebook and Wikimedia Commons.