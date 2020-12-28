Singapore Raises Minimum Legal Age For Smoking To 21 From 1 Jan 2021

For young adults turning 20 in 2021 and are looking forward to being of legal age for smoking, they’d have to wait another year.

This is because Singapore will be raising the legal age for smoking from 20 to 21 next year.

In other words, those who are aged 20 and below won’t be allowed to buy, use, and even own tobacco products.

Minimum legal age for smoking & buying cigarettes raised to 21

The change in the ruling was passed in late 2019, when the Ministry of Health (MOH) first raised the minimum legal age for smoking to 20.

But in the same announcement on 30 Dec 2019, authorities also mentioned that the minimum legal age will then be raised to 21 years old on 1 Jan 2021.

Objective is to deter youths from picking up smoking

MOH said the main reason behind this change is to deter youths from picking up smoking.

By limiting access to tobacco products, MOH hopes to denormalise smoking and cut down the prevalence of the habit among youths.

The first change in the minimum legal age took place in 2019, when they raised it from 18 to 19 on 1 Jan 2019.

Underage smokers caught red-handed when using, buying or possessing tobacco products will face a maximum fine of $300.

Heftier fines & tobacco licence suspension for errant retailers

However, fines are much heftier for others who are caught selling or helping an underage smoker procure cigarettes.

For retailers who fail to comply with the law, they face up to $5,000 fine for the first offence, and up to $10,000 for subsequent offences.

If it’s the first offence, their tobacco retail licence will be suspended. But if they’re caught doing it again, the licence will be revoked.

Though, for outlets caught selling tobacco products to underage people in school uniforms – or those aged under 12 – the licence will be revoked at the first offence.

Maximum $5,000 fine if you’re buying tobacco for an underage person

As for people who are caught handing out tobacco to a person under the minimum legal age, they face a fine of up to $500 for the first offence.

Subsequence offences will incur a fine of up to $1,000.

If you are caught buying or getting tobacco products for someone below the legal age, you may also be fined up to $2,500 for the first offence, and up to $5,000 for subsequent offences.

Be a little more patient if you’re underage

As Singapore strives towards becoming a healthier society, changes in the rules will come as both good and bad news to citizens.

If you wish to smoke even when you’re underage, perhaps it pays to be a little more patient and wait till you’re 21.

Even though the maximum fine for underage smoking is $300, adults in your surroundings are the ones who will have to pay a much heftier price for fines.

