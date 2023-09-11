Former Workers’ Party MP Leon Perera Facebook Allegedly Hacked, 2 Years Of Posts Deleted

Hackers Allegedly Compromise Facebook of Former MP Leon Perera

Cybercrime has proved a rising threat to many Singaporeans, even former MP Leon Perera, whose Facebook page was apparently hacked.

The former Workers Party member announced on his Facebook page that hackers had compromised his account.

The alleged hackers deleted over two years of posts.

He said he had contacted the team at Meta in an attempt to address the issue.

Just earlier today (11 Sep), former Workers Party MP Leon Perera uploaded a short post to his Facebook.

In it, he announced that his Facebook had been taken over by malicious hackers.

The alleged cyber criminals deleted his old posts one by one, and had cleared over two years’ worth of his posts thus far, according to Mr Perera.

Indeed, the latest post after this one is dated all the way back to 2021.

Mr Perera explained that he has contacted Meta in an attempt to regain control of the page. Additionally, he described his current access as “limited”.

The former Workers’ Party member resigned as Aljunied GRC MP in July earlier this year following an extramarital affair with party member Nicole Seah.

Prior to this Facebook post, Mr Perera had not made any public statement since his resignation.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Mr Perera remains the chairman of Spire Research and Consulting Group, which he co-founded in 2000.

