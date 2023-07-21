Leon Perera Excluded From Aljunied GRC National Day Poster, Redditors Marvel At Efficiency

Leon Perera Not Part Of Aljunied-Hougang Town Council National Day Poster

The scandals involving notable Singapore politicians like Mr Tan Chuan-Jin and Mr Leon Perera have been all the buzz lately and rightly so.

With their resignations, emergency measures have come in place to find their replacements. Outside of politics, designers have apparently been hard at work too, as one Redditor observed.

The user, who goes by iced_milo, noticed that a National Day poster by the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) was missing a key figure — Mr Perera.

Considering how the saga unfolded only very recently, they marvelled at how quickly the changes were made.

Leon Perera missing from Aljunied GRC poster

Posting on Thursday (20 July), u/iced_milo shared their astute observation that Mr Leon Perera is missing from the Aljunied GRC National Day poster.

Specifically, the Redditor claimed that the digital poster had been “swiftly updated”, implying that changes had been made to a previous version.

They didn’t share a glimpse of the previous copy, but the new one clearly shows only four MPs from the constituency — Mr Pritam Singh, Ms Sylvia Lim, Mr Gerald Giam and Mr Muhamad Faisal.

Mr Perera, who recently resigned after admitting to an affair with fellow party member Nicole Seah, is missing.

Prior to his resignation, Mr Perera had been an active MP, judging from regular Facebook updates of his interactions with residents of Aljunied GRC.

Apparently not difficult to make quick edit

Since the Workers’ Party (WP) only confirmed the rumours and announced the members’ resignation on 19 July, some Redditors were amazed by how quickly the poster was updated.

However, others who claimed to have had experience in the media and graphic design industry claimed that such fast edits aren’t difficult.

Moreover, since it’s a digital poster, designers need not even go to the trouble of reprinting. They can simply update the soft copy and the relevant screens will reflect the changes.

They thus squashed speculations that someone may have prepared the posters in advance, before the official announcement.

Meanwhile, folks who’ve been to other constituencies where MPs also resigned abruptly alleged that changes have been swift there too.

One Redditor noted that some Town Councils have removed banners featuring such MPs or simply went without them completely, even as they put up other decorations ahead of National Day.

On the other hand, some printouts apparently still feature them.

MPs leave notable gaps in their constituencies

While the poster merely shows the visual effects of the MPs’ departures, it also reflects the gaps they leave behind in their constituencies.

PM Lee has said that he won’t be calling for an election soon, so residents won’t be expecting replacement MPs.

For now, let’s hope that the remaining leaders will be able to take care of their constituents well.

Have you spotted such strange sightings of banners and posters recently? Share them in the comments.

