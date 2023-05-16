Former Wah!Banana Actor Accused Of Raping Tinder Date, Also Faces Molestation & Sexual Assault Charges

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Former Wah!Banana Actor Lev Panfilov On Trial For Allegedly Raping Woman He Met Online

Lev Panfilov, a former actor and scriptwriter with the local comedy channel Wah!Banana, has been accused of raping a woman he met on Tinder.

The pair had met up to work on the woman’s script over a meal.

After that, they headed back to Panfilov’s condo, where the assault allegedly took place.

If convicted, Panfilov could face up to 20 years’ jail.

Lev Panfilov met victim on Tinder

According to his LinkedIn profile, Panfilov was a creative specialist with Wah!Banana from May 2020 to May 2021.

The Singapore permanent resident, who is from Russia, is currently working as a consulting manager at a recruitment agency.

On Tuesday (16 May), the 27-year-old went on trial for molesting, sexually assaulting, and raping a woman he met on the dating app Tinder.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that the assault happened on 12 Jan 2021 after the pair met for the first time at Wine Connection, a restaurant at Robertson Quay.

The woman, then 30, was reportedly hoping to meet new people and widen her social circle through Tinder.

She matched with Panfilov as his profile stated he was a scriptwriter. Since she was in the midst of writing her own script, she wanted to get advice and feedback from him.

They met up and worked on the script together over dinner till about 10pm when the restaurant was closing.

Panfilov then suggested they return to his three-bedroom condominium in River Valley to continue, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

The woman agreed, and they spent some time watching YouTube videos, discussing comedic principles, and working on the script while sitting on Panfilov’s bed.

Forced kiss on woman & raped her

However, Panfilov eventually began showing “his true colours”, the prosecution said, adding that “the facade of civility he had presented throughout the evening crumbled away”.

He first forced a kiss on the woman before proceeding to molest, sexually assault, and rape her.

Panfilov allegedly did this despite being aware that the woman did not consent to his actions, as well as her “repeated entreaties for him to stop”.

After the assault ended, he booked a private hire vehicle to take the victim home.

In the days following the incident, the woman began experiencing pain in her lower abdominal region and went to seek medical treatment.

At first, she wasn’t sure if she should lodge a police report.

She finally did so after her mother found her crying in her room on 18 Jan 2021, almost a week after her ordeal.

The victim’s mother brought her to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital and they reported the incident to the police on the same day.

Could face up to 20 years’ jail

Panfilov claimed trial on Tuesday (16 May). He faces four charges of molestation, sexual assault, and rape.

ST reported that the High Court trial has been set for 12 days, while CNA noted that the prosecution will be calling 14 witnesses to support their case.

The first witness who took the stand was an investigation officer who spoke to Panfilov and seized his underwear and bedding.

If found guilty of rape, Panfilov could be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in jail and fined or caned. The punishment for sexual assault by penetration is the same.

A conviction of molestation carries a prison term of up to two years, a fine, caning, or any combination of these penalties.

Featured image adapted from @levpanf on Instagram.

