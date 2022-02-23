Wah!Banana Influencer Chrysan Lee Receives Negative Comments On TikTok

Sharing any part of yourself on the internet, either through words in a tweet or pictures on Instagram, is essentially subjecting yourself to public opinion.

While it can bring about great discourse at times, there is also a section of internet users who hide behind the anonymity to dish out hateful comments.

The latest person to be in the firing line is Wah!Banana’s Chrysan Lee. The influencer was recently the subject of degrading comments after she posted a TikTok video of herself in a plunging neckline top.

Most of the comments pointed out her body features, many likening her chest to an ‘airport runway’.

She then took to Instagram to call these commenters out and declared her love for her body.

Degrading comments left on influencer’s TikTok Video

On Tuesday (22 Feb), Ms Lee posted a TikTok video of herself in a low-plunging top. The video is accompanied by a caption that reads, ‘I love this top so much’.

After the video went live, netizens saw it as an opportunity to leave degrading comments, such as likening her chest to an airport runway or other surfaces such as a mousepad or table.

While most of the mean comments were variations of the above, others insinuated that she did not need to wear a top.

Ms Lee later compiled these comments in a scathing Instagram post.

Influencer compiles degrading comments in an Instagram post

On the same day, Ms Lee posted an Instagram carousel consisting of a compilation of the comments she received on the video.

Through a series of screengrabs, she showed a glimpse of the comments she received, with many pointing out her body features.

She did not hesitate to call out the netizens for hiding behind screens and putting people down by leaving hurtful comments.

She called their actions ‘gross’ and told them to own up to their words. Lastly, Ms Lee gave a piece of parting advice to other girls in a similar position as her.

Encouraging them to love themselves, she advised those struggling with their body image to never allow others to dictate how they feel about themselves.

That sentiment is echoed again by Ms Lee when she declared her love for her body.

Not one to shy away from the issue, Ms Lee declared that she would leave her comment sections public to continually showcase the vile comments she received regularly.

Educate one another on proper internet conduct

Oftentimes, one will never know the effects your words can have on somebody, especially when they’re dished out without any consideration over the internet.

It’s alarming to see the sheer number of negative comments left anonymously on an innocent woman’s video. We commend Ms Lee for being brave enough to speak up against the toxicity.

Hopefully, we can do better to educate each other on proper internet conduct.

Featured image adapted from chrysanlee on Instagram & Instagram.

