Lion City Sailors To Take On Tottenham Hotspur In Tiger Cup, Will Replace AS Roma

Lion City Sailors Replace AS Roma In Match Against Tottenham Hotspur For Tiger Cup

This July, there will be something for Singaporean football fans to look forward to.

Our very own Lion City Sailors will be taking on Tottenham Hotspur in the Tiger Cup.

They will replace AS Roma, which unfortunately won’t be able to make it for the match as the Korean leg of their tour is not proceeding as planned.

Those who purchased tickets for seats in the AS Roma section will receive an automatic refund.

Lion City Sailors will compete against Tottenham Hotspur

In a press release dated 12 July, TEG Sport announced that the Lion City Sailors will face off against Tottenham Hotspur in the Tiger Cup on 26 July.

They will be stepping up to represent Singapore football in the Singapore Festival of Football Driven by CDG Zig, replacing AS Roma.

The Italian club had previously been scheduled to compete against Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the Korean leg of their tour is not proceeding as originally planned. As a result, AS Roma has had to reschedule their pre-season plan.

Those with tickets in the AS Roma section for the match on 26 July will receive an automatic refund.

Other existing Tiger Cup ticket holders can also request a refund here by 12 pm on 21 July.

Interactive zone for fans available

The match between the Lion City Sailors and Tottenham Hotspur kicks off the inaugural Singapore Festival of Football, which takes place from 26 July to 2 Aug at the National Stadium.

After the match on 26 July, Liverpool will defend their Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy against Leicester City four days later.

They will then face off against Bayern Munich for the Singapore Trophy on 2 Aug.

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool will be hosting open training sessions at the National Stadium on 25 and 29 July respectively for fans to enjoy.

Those interested can also attend the Football Interactive Fanzone.

Available on match days, Spurs’ and Liverpool’s open training days, and on 1 Aug, visitors will be able to meet their favourite players.

The fanzone will also contain photobooths, giveaways, and performances alongside Q&A sessions with club legends.

And if that isn’t enough, fans will have the chance to get up close and personal with team mascots such as Liverpool’s Mighty Red.

Here’s the full schedule of what’s happening at the Singapore Festival of Football:

Tickets for the three matches are available here. For more information, visit Ticketek’s official website.

