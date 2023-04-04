Liverpool To Visit S’pore For Pre-Season Friendly In July, One Year Since Last Tour

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Liverpool Returns To Singapore For Pre-Season Friendly In July

Liverpool fans better be ready to whip out their team merchandise.

Apparently, the Reds will be paying a visit to Singapore — yet again — come July this year.

As reports will have it, Jurgen Klopp’s side will be in Singapore for a pre-season friendly tournament.

Nevertheless, fans can expect favourites like Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk to potentially grace the National Stadium’s grounds.

Liverpool team to visit Singapore for Asian leg of pre-season tour

According to The Straits Times, Liverpool will likely be headed to our sunny island this July.

Originally, the Reds were rumoured to tour the United States (US) instead.

However, in a surprising turn of events, fans in Singapore can now watch their idols in the flesh.

Additionally, the Football Insider has confirmed the club’s pre-season plans in Singapore.

Not only that, Singapore might be the one and only destination for Liverpool in this year’s Asian tour.

At the time of writing, though, it’s unclear who the team will be playing here.

Furthermore, MS News understands that the club has not officially announced the visit yet.

Second year in a row in the country

With that said, this is the second year in a row that Liverpool will be visiting our island.

Last July, they lifted the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy after beating Crystal Palace 2 – 0.

Despite the pandemic and mask restrictions, droves of football fans turned up to watch the game.

Based on a report by ST, over 50,000 fans attended the live match.

Liverpool to play friendly tournament in July

It seems like the English club has an affinity with Singapore, considering that they’re back again after such a short time.

Nonetheless, regardless of club allegiance, it’s always a treat to host a major team.

With this exciting piece of news, all we need to do now is wait for the tickets to go on sale.

Will you be watching the Reds in Singapore this year? Let us know in the comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Liverpool FC on YouTube.