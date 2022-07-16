2 Fans Invade S’pore Sports Hub Pitch After Liverpool Match, Play ‘Catch’ With Stewards

2 Fans Invade Singapore Sports Hub Pitch After Liverpool Vs Crystal Palace Match On 15 Jul

Given how popular football and particularly Liverpool Football Club (LFC) is among Singaporeans, it’s only understandable for fans to feel excited about seeing their favourite team in person.

However, it seems the excitement got over the heads of some fans who attended the pre-season game between the Reds and Crystal Palace Football Club.

As the LFC squad went around the stadium thanking their supporters after the match, two fans ran onto the pitch.

Though one of the pitch invaders was immediately tackled to the ground, the other was more elusive, playing ‘catch’ with the stewards on the field.

Following their 2-0 victory over the Eagles, the LFC squad along with manager Jürgen Klopp went about a lap of honour to thank their supporters.

As the iconic “You Will Never Walk Alone” anthem playing over the PA system came to an end, two fans donning red Liverpool jerseys ran onto the pitch one after the other.

The first fan seemingly had the element of surprise on his side and managed to get as far as the centre circle.

After playing ‘catch’ with several stewards, he was eventually subdued by a marshal who somehow managed to catch him off guard from the back.

Pitch invader lands in front of Liverpool contingent before stewards tackle him

The other pitch invader, however, did not have as much ‘field time’ as the one before him.

As he attempted to get on the pitch, he stumbled over the barricade and found himself right in front of the LFC contingent.

Seeing the ‘fortunate’ position he was in, the fan raised his arms to presumably hug LFC midfielder Thiago, who appeared to be the closest player to him at the time.

However, his time on the pitch was cut short as the stewards tackled him to the ground shortly after.

Another clip posted on social media showed the two pitch invaders escorted away by marshals in black.

Salah & Henderson find net in 2-0 victory over Eagles

Prior to the pitch invasion, the Reds cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory against their opponents from South London.

The first goal came just 12 minutes after kick-off when English starlet Harvey Elliot’s ball from the wing found skipper Jordan Henderson, who calmly placed it in the back of the net.

Just one minute after coming on for the second half of the game, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s no-look back pass found Salah’s run into the box. The Egyptian’s subsequent shot took a cruel deflection off Crystal Palace keeper Guaita before bouncing across the goal line, doubling Liverpool’s lead.

Not the right way to show one’s support

While it’s understandable for fans to feel excited about seeing their favourite football club in person, invading the pitch in such a fashion is not the right way to show one’s support.

Pitch invasion aside, we hope supporters who attended the game had a good time cheering on their teams and players whom they’ve spent countless hours watching on screen.

