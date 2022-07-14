Liverpool Fans Flock Ritz-Carlton S’pore To Catch A Glimpse Of Salah & Klopp IRL

Liverpool Fans Gather At Ritz-Carlton Singapore To Catch A Glimpse Of Stars Ahead Of Pre-Season Match

Of all the football teams in the world, Liverpool Football Club (LFC) has arguably one of the largest fanbases in Singapore.

Thus, when the Reds decided to play one of their pre-season matches on our sunny shores, it’s no surprise that they were met with great fanfare.

As they arrived in Singapore on Wednesday (13 Jul), fans gathered at Ritz-Carlton Singapore to catch a glimpse of Liverpool stars like Mohamed Salah and Vigil van Dijk.

Liverpool FC arrives in Singapore ahead of match with Crystal Palace

On Wednesday (13 Jul), LFC posted a series of pictures showing their stars arriving in Singapore just days before their scheduled pre-season match against Crystal Palace. The teams are scheduled to play at the Singapore National Stadium on Friday (15 Jul).

While most football fans might’ve seen Mo Salah running down the wings, not everyone would’ve seen the Egyptian ‘King’ walking down one of the aisles at the airport.

Liverpool FC fans eagerly wait at Ritz-Carlton

To commemorate their arrival, fans flocked outside Ritz-Carlton Singapore on Wednesday (13 Jul) for a chance to meet the team in person — it almost seemed like Anfield has arrived at Marina Bay.

According to The Straits Times, supporters started gathering at the hotel at about 10am, at least eight hours before their scheduled arrival.

As the team arrived, fans raised their smartphones to record the once-in-a-lifetime moment.

Jürgen Klopp and his team smiled as they stepped off the bus to the warm greetings by the fans.

However, the fans were likely most excited when Mo Salah, the reigning Premier League joint-top scorer, disembarked.

Hope they enjoy their stay in Singapore

Given the size of Liverpool’s global fanbase, it’s perhaps unsurprising to see such a large turnout at the hotel.

We hope the match on Friday turns out to be a high-scoring and competitive one so fans of both teams will have something to cheer about.

In the meantime, let’s hope the teams enjoy their stay in Singapore as they prepare for the upcoming Premier League season.

Featured image adapted from மோஹன் Mohan on Facebook and Velton Han on Facebook.