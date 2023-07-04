Woman Says She Loves Living In Sentosa, S’poreans Share What Makes Their Estates Great

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman Shares Perks Of Living In Sentosa, Awes Singaporeans

Many of us love the characteristics of our neighbourhoods, but we rarely get to see the beauty of other estates, especially more exclusive ones like Sentosa.

One woman, Tammy, who lives in Sentosa shared that she loves staying there.

So much so that she took to TikTok (@the_sleep_goddess) to share a video of her favourite parts.

In response to her video, Singaporeans shared the best parts of their neighbourhoods.

Woman living in Sentosa shares best features of estate

In her video, Tammy began that Sentosa is great as they can cycle everywhere with a view of the ocean.

The roads are also quiet and “pedestrianised”, making it easy for her to travel around with her children.

Featuring a clip of a bus driver waving at her, Tammy added that friendly bus drivers running a free bus service around the island also makes their stay more pleasant.

To add icing on the cake, residents can also enjoy the spectacular view of yachts at The Marina.

Tammy told MS News that the family loves the sunsets at Sentosa, especially over the beautiful view of The Marina and the Canal.

They also have “great restaurant options” across a variety of cuisines in Sentosa Cove.

Additionally, there’s a supermarket for convenient grocery shopping.

A ‘residents only’ playground where children can play safely, condo pools and fountains also provide great entertainment for her children.

Tammy told MS News that she and her husband James have been living in Sentosa for three-and-a-half years, and that they like how accessible and family-friendly the area was.

In particular, the walking trails, cable car and nearby Resorts World Sentosa are convenient weekend activities for the family.

The close proximity to the beach also gives them a great spot to walk their dog.

Singaporeans share features of their own estates

Following her video, many Singaporeans shared their awe over some of the attributes Tammy touched on.

One, for example, found it intriguing that residents had their own grocery store.

Inspired by Tammy’s video, many took the chance to spotlight their heartland neighbourhoods.

One Pasir Ris dweller noted that they had a sea view, a supermarket just downstairs, and even the view of planes.

A Jurong resident, on the other hand, boasted of the vibrancy in the neighbourhood, with Jurong Lake Gardens, a Japanese football club home ground and even a place to skate.

Other Singaporeans left more tongue-in-cheek comments, with one quipping that they have the Lot One shopping mall and “some graveyards” in Choa Chu Kang.

Most Singaporeans might think of Sentosa as simply a place to visit for its beach clubs and perhaps the occasional staycation.

Due to the gated community of Sentosa Cove, not many know what its like there.

While Tammy’s video was eye-opening for some, it also gave others the chance to flex the best parts of their neighbourhood.

