Loh Kean Yew Advances To Badminton Asia Finals, Becomes 1st S’porean To Do So

Loh Kean Yew Reaches Badminton Asia Finals After Beating Opponent In 2 Straight Sets

Singaporeans have become accustomed to Loh Kean Yew’s heroics on the badminton court, with his world championship win the most memorable.

However, many might be surprised that he hasn’t yet prevailed in Asia.

That might change soon, as he has just advanced to the finals of the Badminton Asia Championships.

He’s also made history again as the first Singaporean to get to this stage.

Loh Kean Yew won in 2 straight sets

Loh, ranked world No. 7, was competing in the men’s singles semi-final on Saturday (16 Jul) at the Sheikh Rashid Bin Hamdan Indoor Hall in Dubai.

His opponent was China’s Lu Guangzu — ranked world No. 14.

The 25-year-old Singaporean won in two straight sets of 21-19, 21-15 in 45 minutes, according to The Straits Times (ST).

Players were neck and neck throughout the game

Things didn’t look too good at the start when Loh trailed Lu by 11-9 at one point in the first game.

While neither player had a lead of more than three points, Loh eked out a win in the final points of the game.

In the second game, the two were still neck and neck until Loh levelled the score at 5-5.

He would go on to run up a 9-5 lead and never looked back from that as Lu failed to level the score no matter what he did.

In the end, Loh took the last four points to win the game, raising his arms in jubilation when it was confirmed.

Loh Kean Yew is 1st Singaporean to reach Badminton Asia Championships final

This win makes Loh the first Singaporean to reach a final of the Badminton Asia Championships.

If he prevails in the final, he will be the eighth player of all time to become both world champion and Asian champion.

Of course, he already won the world championship in Dec 2021, so all he needs is a win in the Badminton Asia Championships final to complete the set.

He told ST that he’s “happy to create history” and will continue to focus on the next match, pledging to give his all.

He faces formidable foe in the final

However, Loh will face a formidable foe in the final on Sunday (30 Apr).

He’s up against Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting — currently ranked world No. 2.

If that name sounds familiar, Ginting is the player who defeated Loh on home ground in the semi-finals of the Singapore Open last year.

In fact, Loh has lost to Ginting in their last three encounters, so he has a tough job on his hands indeed.

Whatever happens, at least he can rest assured that he’s already made Singapore proud with his historic achievements in the Badminton Asia Championships.

The whole nation will be rooting for him as he attempts to make history once again.

