Loh Kean Yew Cruises Through BWF World Champs Quarter Finals

Loh Kean Yew is now guaranteed a medal in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships as he’s cruised past the quarter-finals.

His historic run continues after beating India’s Prannoy H. S. in 2 sets, on Friday (17 Dec).

He now faces the prospect of meeting Denmark’s world No. 3, Anders Antonsen in the semi-finals on Saturday (18 Dec).

Regardless of the result, Loh will be guaranteed at least a shared bronze at the championships, making him the first-ever Singaporean shuttler to achieve this feat.

Loh guaranteed at least a bronze in historic run

The world’s No.22 ranked shuttler, went 21-14 and 21-12 in his quarter-final bout against his 32nd-ranked opponent in a gruelling 43-minute match.

As Loh has never beaten Prannoy on his previous 2 occasions, this result will come as a surprise to most.

However, he’s shown his credentials before, claiming the scalps of the world’s No.1 Viktor Axelsen on Monday (13 Dec) Austria’s Luke Wraber on Wednesday (15 Dec) and Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen on Thursday (16 Dec).

After his latest win, Loh’s appearance in the semi-finals will be the first time a Singaporean shuttler has done so in the past 5 attempts.

He is also guaranteed at least a shared bronze as losing-semifinalists are automatically rewarded with a bronze at the tournament.

Loh Kean Yew on a hot streak in 2021

It has been a great 2021 for the 24-year-old shuttler as he claims another huge international win, making history in the process.

Back in Nov, he even beat the then-world No.1, Kento Momota in Bali before succumbing in the finals.

Before that, he was on a hot streak, clinching the title at the Dutch Open in October and the Hylo Open in Germany a month later.

Cheering him on for gold

No matter what the result is on Saturday, Loh has already made Singaporeans extremely proud of his monumental achievements in the BWF World Championships.

But knowing his competitive nature, he will undoubtedly be looking to go for gold.

Let’s do our best to cheer him on and see him finish 2021 on a high.

