London City Airport Lets Travellers Carry Over 100ml Liquid, No Need To Separate Toiletries

London City Airport Removes 100ml Liquid Limit

Anyone who has taken a flight in the past 15 years would be aware of the 100ml liquid rule.

The restriction was implemented in the mid-2000s after Britain’s Metropolitan Police foiled a terrorist plot to blow up planes using liquid bombs.

Now, travellers at London City Airport no longer need to stick to this limit.

Instead, they can carry up to two litres of liquid. They also don’t have to separate their toiletries into different bags.

This is due to high-tech scanners, which will also allow visitors to carry electronics in their hand luggage.

The use of computed tomography (CT) scanners, which snap high-resolution 3D pictures of a bag’s contents, made the relaxation of the rule possible, The Guardian reported.

London City Airport began operating the scanners in trials more than a year ago.

They then began using the machines, which are similar to the CT scanners hospitals use, on Tuesday (4 Apr).

Allows screening process to be faster

Chief operating officer Alison FitzGerald said screening staff underwent retraining to use the technology.

“The level of processing now through the X-ray is even more secure than it was previously,” she explained.

The machine has the ability to differentiate between a non-dangerous and a dangerous liquid.

While unsatisfactory images would still be rejected by the machine, staff will be able to focus on potential threats better while letting travellers bring items such as water, shampoo, and perfume.

In addition, the “door to gate” process will be faster, with an estimated 30% increase in passenger volume, she said.

“The whole process is quicker on the basis that previously you needed to empty your bag and put that in multiple trays,” Ms FitzGerald noted. “Whereas now it’s one bag in one tray and you don’t need to take everything out.”

Second UK airport to relax regulation

The Guardian reported that London City is the second airport to ease the limit on 100ml liquid, with Teesside Airport having done so in March after putting two scanners in place.

More trials are currently ongoing at other airports, such as Heathrow.

In light of London City Airport easing the regulation, other airports emphasised that the restriction remained in place for them.

Travellers must stay within the 100ml limit and remove tablets, laptops, and liquids from their hand luggage.

The UK government, meanwhile, has set a deadline of June 2024 for larger airports to begin operating the high-tech scanners.

