Drivers Who Work 6 Hours Onsite Must Rest At Least 30 Minutes Before Transporting Workers: MOM

Lorry Drivers Need At Least 30 Minutes Rest After Working For 6 Hours

From 1 Jan 2023, employers must give drivers who worked onsite for more than six hours a rest period of at least 30 minutes before ferrying other workers in lorry rear decks.

The new measures are part of an inter-agency review to improve transport workers’ safety after concerns were raised following numerous accidents.

All lorries that ferry workers must also have rain covers, as well as speed limiters.

New measures for lorry drivers transporting workers include vehicle buddy and mandated rest

In a joint press release by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), Ministry of Manpower (MOM), and the Traffic Police (TP), the agencies said the new measures will be rolled out by next year.

Dual-role drivers should be allowed to rest for at least 30 minutes if they worked onsite for at least six hours before transporting workers in lorry rear decks. This is to safeguard their alertness and well-being.

Along with mandated rest time, MOM will require employers to designate a vehicle buddy for all lorries with workers in the rear decks.

The vehicle buddy should be briefed on their role, namely, to ensure that the lorry driver remains alert while on the road.

Along with these, MOM will release an advisory on the safe transport of workers.

This will contain recommendations on how employers, drivers, vehicle buddies, and lorry passengers can fulfil their roles.

Speed limiter & rain covers for all lorries

In addition, employers should ensure that lorries have rain covers by the following dates:

Newly registered lorries from 1 Jan 2023

In-use light lorries from 1 Jul 2023

In-use heavy lorries from 1 Jan 2024

The rain covers should be installed over all non-enclosed sections of the lorry deck to shield workers from inclement weather.

At least one side of the canopy must have a transparent rain cover. This is to provide a sufficiently lit environment for those onboard.

As for the speed limiter, TP will require all lorries with a Maximum Laden Weight (MLW) of more than 3,500 kg to be equipped with the device.

Currently, all goods vehicles with an MLW exceeding 12,000kg are already required to have speed limiters. Those with an MLW not exceeding 3,500kg must have speed warning devices.

TP is engaging the industry on the new requirement and will release more details when they are ready.

Hopefully, these measures will help to effectively ensure the safety of workers in Singapore.

Featured image adapted from Ministry of Manpower on Facebook.