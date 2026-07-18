Lorry driver arrested after accident with taxi in Woodlands, 2 sent to hospital

Taxi driver & passenger sent to hospital after accident with lorry in Woodlands

A lorry driver was arrested on Thursday (16 July) after his heavy vehicle was involved in an accident with a taxi in Woodlands that sent both the cabby and his passenger to the hospital.

Footage of the aftermath posted on XiaoHongShu showed that the lorry and the Strides Premier taxi had collided with each other at a road traffic junction.

Both lorry & taxi damaged after collision at Woodlands junction

Based on the angle of the two vehicles, the taxi’s front appeared to have crashed into the left side of the lorry’s cabin.

The collision caused the taxi’s bonnet to be damaged and its hood folded upwards. It was also left obstructing one lane of the road.

An image taken from another angle revealed that the lorry had also sustained damage, with part of its front bumper having fallen off.

Police & SCDF arrive at the scene

The video also depicted a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire engine arriving with sirens blaring.

Meanwhile, a police car was already at the scene.

Later, two SCDF personnel were seen next to the taxi as another SCDF vehicle reached the location.

Taxi driver & passenger sent to hospital conscious

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 6.40am on 16 July.

It took place at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 6 and Woodlands Avenue 9, and involved a taxi and a lorry.

Two people were sent to the hospital in a conscious state: A 52-year-old male taxi driver and his 53-year-old female passenger.

SCDF, which was alerted at about 6.25am, told MS News that they were conveyed to Woodlands Hospital.

Additionally, the lorry driver, a 30-year-old man, was arrested for dangerous driving causing hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing

Also read: Lorry driver arrested for drink driving after accident with taxi along Bendemeer Road

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Featured image adapted from 南洋咸鱼煲 on XiaoHongShu.