Lorry driver arrested for drink driving after accident with taxi along Bendemeer Road

Lorry driver seen being questioned by police next to taxi along Bendemeer Road

A lorry driver was arrested for drink driving on Sunday (15 March) after being involved in an accident with a taxi along Bendemeer Road.

Photos of the incident posted on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group showed a Traffic Police (TP) officer questioning a man sitting next to a Trans-Cab taxi.

Lorry damaged after Bendemeer accident with taxi

In the images, behind the cab was a lorry whose front bumper was damaged.

One of the photos revealed that the lorry’s headlamp had also been damaged in the accident.

A TP motorcycle was parked behind the lorry.

Man arrested at the scene

Later, a police expressway patrol car arrived at the scene.

Two police officers were seen taking down the particulars of the same man.

He was then put in handcuffs.

Lorry driver arrested for drink driving

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 1.55pm on 15 March.

It took place along Bendemeer Road in the direction of Jalan Besar, and involved a lorry and taxi.

A 53-year-old male lorry driver was arrested for drink driving, SPF added.

Man reportedly employee of local construction firm

AsiaOne reported that the man is an Indian national who is an employee of a local construction firm in Geylang.

On the side of the lorry he drove was the name “Jinyi Construction” — a construction company with a registered address along Sims Avenue.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Man found sleeping inside GetGo car along Bencoolen Street arrested for drink driving