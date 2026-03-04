Man found sleeping inside GetGo car along Bencoolen Street arrested for drink driving

Man found sleeping inside stationary car along Bencoolen Street

A man who was found sleeping inside a GetGo car along Bencoolen Street was arrested for drink driving, said the police.

Photos posted in Complaint Singapore on Facebook showed police officers engaging the driver on the busy thoroughfare.

Car found parked on double yellow lines along Bencoolen Street

Earlier, the GetGo car was seen parked on double yellow lines along Bencoolen Street, opposite Burlington Square.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulance subsequently arrived at the scene, together with several SCDF personnel.

After the police arrived, several police officers were seen doing checks on the man, who was wearing a pink shirt and berms.

The man was also frisked for dangerous or illegal items.

Finally, he was handcuffed as passers-by gawked at the sight.

33-year-old man found sleeping inside car in Bencoolen

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at 10.10am on Monday (2 March) morning.

Officers were dispatched to Bencoolen Street, where they observed that a man was sleeping in the driver’s seat of a stationary car.

The driver, a 33-year-old man, was arrested for drink driving.

No injuries were reported, SPF added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

1,716 drivers arrested for drink driving in 2025

According to SPF’s Annual Road Traffic Situation Report released on 26 Feb, 1,716 drivers were arrested for drink driving in 2025, down 4% from 2024.

There were also 156 accidents caused by drink driving last year — a decrease of 6% from 2024 — but 12 people died from such accidents.

Nevertheless, the authorities will lower the drink-driving limit to 15 micrograms (mcg) per 100 ml — less than half the current level of 35 mcg/100ml.

Legislative amendments to put the changes into effect will be made later this year.

