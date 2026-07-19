Foreign TikToker gets ‘lost’ in S’pore, stumbles upon roads named Horne Rd & Sandwich Rd

Foreign TikToker gets ‘lost’ in Singapore, discovers interesting road names like Horne Road and Sandwich Road

Getting lost in Singapore might not sound like fun. However, a foreign TikToker managed to turn it into a wordplay after coming across some interesting road names.

Foreigner ‘lost in Singapore’

Last Wednesday (15 July), TikTok user @leo.kitaen88 uploaded a video captioned “these names”, with the text overlay saying: “I got lost in Singapore”.

The clip followed him as he supposedly navigated unfamiliar roads while making his way to a destination.

He began his journey at Yung Ho Road, saying he wasn’t familiar with the area.

As he continued navigating, the road names became the stars of the video.

After arriving at Kirk Terrace, he said his directions told him to turn left before reaching Horne Road.

“By the way, everyone here knows you,” he said jokingly.

Reached his destination successfully

The TikToker’s journey then continued to Sandwich Road, where he claimed there was a traffic jam.

He then quipped that he would “take the subway” instead and promised to update “when I ketchup to the next spot”.

Upon reaching Plumer Road, he remarked that there were “hella cracks in the road”, referencing the nursery rhyme about a plumber fixing cracks and leaks.

He then arrived at Hamilton Road, where he referenced the hit Broadway musical Hamilton by saying: “Still lost but not gonna throw away my shot.”

The short clip then ended with the TikToker successfully making it to a café.

Netizens also amused by road names and puns

The light-hearted video has entertained netizens with its creative use of Singapore’s street names.

A TikTok user felt the puns used throughout the video were “immaculate”.

A commenter wasn’t even aware that there is a Sandwich Road in Singapore.

A netizen was also impressed by the TikToker’s dedication, as the roads are located all over Singapore.

Another netizen also shared “Cumming Street” with the TikToker, to which he replied that the sign had apparently been taken down.

OP was heading to a café to do some work

The OP, Leo Kitaen, 20, a student and part-time content creator, told MS News that he “got lost” on 13 July.

“I didn’t have class that day, so I decided I would go to a café to do some work,” said the UCLA student, who is currently in Singapore for a month-long exchange at Singapore Management University.

While scanning Google Maps for a place to go, he noticed Yung Ho Road and couldn’t believe his eyes.

“It got me wondering what other funny street names there are in Singapore that may have an unintended double meaning,” he said.

He also shared that he was making his way to Suzuki Café and that he wasn’t actually lost.

“I thought that the concept of getting lost in Singapore and nonchalantly stumbling across unbelievable street names as a foreigner would be a funny video,” he said.

Visited each street one by one

After finishing his work at the café, Leo boarded a bus and visited each street one by one, despite intermittent rain showers.

When asked which road name he found the most interesting, he said: “Yung Ho Road. I imagine it was named after somebody, but obviously this means something completely different in English.”

“When the road was first built, I am positive that the original urban planners did not consider that an American slang was going to emerge decades later that would turn it into a full-on meme,” he added.

Leo also believed casually mentioning street names made them more memorable as it prompted viewers to question what they had heard.

Also read: Uncovering the hidden stories of the most ‘random’ street names in S’pore

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Featured image adapted from @leo.kitaen88 on TikTok.