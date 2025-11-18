Uncovering the hidden stories of the most ‘random’ street names in S’pore

MS Investigates: The weirdest street names in Singapore

Though street names in Singapore are usually quite straightforward, every local would do a double take when they spot a sign proudly displaying ‘Kay Poh Road’.

These ‘random’ street names make for a good laugh, but some digging into their origins unearths interesting stories of the country’s past.

In this article, we look at some of the strangest street names in Singapore. (Just a heads up, road number three is still Pending.)

1. Kay Poh Road & Cheow Keng Road

Near Great World shopping centre is a small road that seems to be where all the nosy aunties asking whether you are married yet come from.

Kay Poh Road branches off from the larger River Valley Road, and has been the subject of humour for many locals owing to its unfortunate name.

In Hokkien, ‘kaypoh’ means ‘busybody’ and is probably one of Singaporeans’ favourite insults.

But how did an innocent-looking street get its nosy name?

As it turns out, Kay Poh Road is just an unfortunate coincidence.

Like many roads in Singapore, it was named after famous or important locals in the past.

Kay Poh Road was named in the honour of Wee Kay Poh, a landowner and businessman born in 1871.

He managed, among other things, a large opium and liquor farm.

What you might not know is that Mr Wee Kay Poh himself actually requested the construction of Kay Poh Road, which was approved in 1903.

He lived in a private residence on his namesake street, but today, the road is the site of various condominiums, as well as the Kay Poh Road Baptist Church.

Similarly, Cheow Keng Road in Marine Parade is not, in fact, named after chao keng — the act of pretending to be ill to dodge military duties.

Its name instead comes from Hainanese businessman Wee Cheow Keng.

2. Lorong Lew Lian

Close to Nex in Serangoon is a road with an interesting name — Lorong Lew Lian.

Aside from the amusing alliteration, the word “Lew Lian” appears to mean durian.

Unlike the previous two roads, Lorong Lew Lian was not named after an elusive wealthy businessman.

The story behind its name is much simpler.

‘Lorong’ means ‘lane’ in Malay, while ‘Lew Lian’ is actually just ‘durian’ in Hokkien, making the road Durian Lane.

Lorong Lew Lian thus highlights two core pillars of Singapore society: multiculturalism and, Singaporeans’ love for durians.

It is also said that the area was previously the site of durian plantations.

In November 1995, then-Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong and other politicians planted durian saplings in the estate — further strengthening the area’s association to the king of fruits.

According to Marine Parade Town Council, the estate is currently home to 13 durian trees between HDB Blocks 4 and 5.

Another interesting fun fact, Lorong Lew Lian also connects to Lorong Ong Lye (‘Pineapple Lane’).

3. Pending Road

Pending Road in Bukit Panjang is a case of a cross-linguistic homograph, which is when two words have the same spelling but different meanings.

While the English word refers to awaiting a decision, the road is named after the Malay ‘pending’ — a kind of traditional ornamental belt buckle.

Most roads in the Bukit Panjang area are in Malay, such as Fajar (‘Dawn’), Senja (‘Dusk’), and Gangsa (a traditional musical instrument).

Pending Road is also the site of Pending LRT Station, which contrary the English meaning of the word, is fully complete.

4. Waterloo Street or Si Ma Lu

Waterloo Street is the most famous and significant of the roads on this list.

It is best known for being the site of numerous religious buildings, like the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple, Sri Krishnan Temple, and Southeast Asia’s oldest synagogue — the Maghain Aboth Synagogue.

The road is named after the Battle of Waterloo — a historical event where the Duke of Wellington defeated Napoleon Bonaparte — which is not random in itself.

More interesting, however, is the Chinese name for Waterloo Street: Si Ma Lu (四马路).

Also known as Si Beh Lor in Hokkien, the name directly translates to “Fourth Horse Road”, or simply “Fourth Road” in more modern contexts, which has nothing to do with the Battle of Waterloo.

Several roads with European colonial names running in parallel to Waterloo Street similarly have corresponding Chinese names, and harken back to the days where these streets were referred to as main carriage roads:

North Bridge Road: Toa Beh Lor (大马路) “Big Horse Road”

Victoria Street: Ji Beh Lor (二马路) “Second Horse Road”

Queen Street: Sa Beh Lor (三马路) “Third Horse Road”

Waterloo Street: Si Beh Lor (四马路) “Fourth Horse Road”

Bencoolen Street: Gor Beh Lor (五马路) “Fifth Horse Road”

Prinsep Street and Selegie Road are also colloquially referred to as the Sixth and Seventh Horse Road respectively.

5. Sembawang’s colonial roads

A significant number of roads in Singapore draw their names from the country’s past as part of the British Empire.

If you are looking for the densest collection of such locations, the area around Sembawang’s Admiralty Road houses a mini-Commonwealth of Nations.

According to ‘Singapore Street Names — A Study of Toponymics’, Admiralty was associated with the Sembawang Naval Base, which began construction in 1923.

As such, most of the streets around Admiralty Road are named after locations in the British Empire and filled with old colonial bungalows.

North of Admiralty Road are names mostly linked to Oceania, such as Auckland Road, Hobart Road, Tasmania Road, Fiji Road, and Wellington Road.

Heading south of Admiralty Road, signs show names such as:

Canada Road

Montreal Road

Ottawa Road

Bermuda Road

Lagos Circuit

Kenya Crescent

Canberra Road

Nearby, one can find places including Pakistan Road, King’s Avenue, Gibraltar Crescent, and Malta Crescent.

The most famous of the colonial bungalows is the Former Admiralty House, where the Naval Base’s commander, the Rear Admiral, lived.

Street names showcase cultural diversity in Singapore

Colonial roads, namesake streets of Chinese businessmen, and an intersection of two different languages just to call a place ‘Durian Lane’ — these varied road names are themselves reflections of Singapore’s diverse history.

This list only scratches the surface too. What’s the deal with Rotan Lane and Sandwich Road?

With so many cultures and languages contributing, things might get confusing, but there is a method to the madness.

You can actually classify Singapore’s roads down to four types — descriptive, thematic, British colonial, and commemorative.

Learn more about them in the video below.

Also read: Uncovering the ‘missing’ canal under Orchard Road, hidden for decades

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Liane Zaobao and Google Maps.