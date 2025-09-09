Uncovering the ‘missing’ canal under Orchard Road, hidden for decades

MS Explains: Where and why does the historic Stamford Canal remain hidden?

Many of us have probably enjoyed a casual stroll along the wide boulevard of Orchard Road.

Few, however, realise that beneath this tree-lined street lies a secret known as the Stamford Canal, a waterway that starts at Tanglin and stretches to Marina Bay.

Apart from Orchard Road, the canal runs under and along iconic locations such as Plaza Singapura, Singapore Management University (SMU), and even Raffles City.

While it was once above ground, the canal now operates in ‘secret’ — right beneath the bustling streets of Orchard Road, Dhoby Ghaut, and Downtown Singapore.

Canal covered up as Singapore started to urbanise

The history of the Stamford Canal dates back to the 1800s, when it was just a freshwater rivulet.

The British administration developed it into a drainage system to prevent flooding in the new colony. Stone bridges — and even makeshift ones built by Boy Scouts from nearby schools — lined the canal, which formed part of Singapore’s built landscape.

However, history would soon consign these to the past.

Over the years, the canal would be reconstructed, deepened, and widened to keep up with the rapidly urbanising area.

Large chunks of it were also covered up to make way for the development of Orchard Road and shopping malls such as Plaza Singapura and Raffles City in the 1970s and 1980s.

This urbanisation was no quick and easy feat.

Addressing the Raffles City project, an expert reckoned that covering this part of the canal, which now runs under Stamford Road, must have been the most challenging part of the build due to its utility connections, cables, and water pipes.

Despite the technical challenges, the ‘cover-up’ would continue into the 1990s, when the Istana compound was extended in a S$1.7 million project.

Today, only two sections of the Stamford Canal remain exposed.

One is behind the new Temasek Shophouse, and the other is near Orchard Central.

However, the canal’s legacy and impact on Singapore’s built heritage still live on.

For instance, activities around the waterway directly inspired the place name Dhoby Ghaut.

The now hidden canal, which was once a freshwater stream, was where Indian washermen — known as dhobies — laundered clothes.

‘Gone’ for the worse, or for the better?

Though heritage buffs may bemoan the ‘loss’ of the historical Stamford Canal, the reality of an exposed canal stretching through Singapore’s shopping belt may not be as ideal as it sounds.

Reports from the 1950s to the 1980s reveal that residents were not happy about the smell and the sight of the canal, with some calling it a “muddy eyesore”.

The Stamford Canal has also made headlines in recent history — though not in the most positive way.

On 16 June 2010, the underground canal overflowed and flooded several malls around Orchard Road.

The resulting flash floods affected businesses in buildings such as Lucky Plaza, Liat Towers, and Delfi Orchard.

National Water Agency PUB revealed that a blocked drain connected to the canal was the main cause of the issue.

The floods, said to be one of the worst in Singapore’s history, triggered a series of improvements to the Stamford Canal.

These include the completion of Stamford Diversion Canal (SDC) and Stamford Detention Tank (SDT) in 2018.

Find out more insider info about the hidden canal with SG Culture Pass

Much more can be said about the Stamford Canal — which is where Yong, also known as The Urbanist on social media, comes in.

Last year, his video about the hidden Stamford canal went viral on TikTok, with more than 5,000 shares.

Since then, the 41-year-old heritage educator has launched a walking tour inspired by his research.

The tour, titled Tracing Stamford Canal: Hidden But Not Forgotten, packs in facts you never knew you needed.

If you have always wondered why City Link has so many escalators or why the shopping centres in Somerset take such odd shapes, this tour might interest you.

Yong’s walking tour, which costs S$39 a ticket, is also eligible for the SG Culture Pass.

It runs from 22 Nov to 3 Jan 2026.

