Lum Chang Building Contractors has portfolio worth billions, built NUS campus & S’pore hospitals

All you need to know about Lum Chang Building Contractors

On Monday (25 March), a new name surfaced amidst the eight new charges handed to ex-Transport Minister S Iswaran — Mr Lum Kok Seng.

Mr Iswaran had allegedly obtained a slew of valuable items from Mr Lum.

Lum Chang Building Contractors (LCBC) is the construction arm of Lum Chang Holdings (LCH) Limited, of which Mr Lum Kok Seng serves as the managing director.

On its LinkedIn page, LCBC states that it has a construction portfolio valued at over S$10.5 billion.

From constructing buildings at the National University of Singapore (NUS) to building two of Singapore’s hospitals, here’s everything you need to know about LCBC.

1. Lum Chang Building Contractors built NUS Kent Ridge campus

Founded in the 1940s, LCH has a history tracing back over eight decades.

It was founded by the late Mr Lum Chang, who was the sole proprietor of Lum Chang General Contractors.

LCBC, its construction arm, was then incorporated on 15 Sep 1970. The firm’s first major project was with NUS.

It had been given the task of constructing buildings at the university’s Kent Ridge campus. Among these structures was the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences (FASS).

This project spanned nearly a decade, from 1973 to 1982.

Apart from construction, LCBC was also put in charge of addition and alteration works for various buildings on campus.

2. Home-grown firm won multi-million contracts for MRT projects

LCBC is actively involved in numerous commercial and residential projects across both public and government sectors.

According to the firm’s website, it is the first local contractor to clinch a Design & Build contract for an MRT project independently.

LCBC is the main contractor for the Bukit Panjang Station along the new Downtown Line 2.

In 2009, the Land Transport Authority gave a S$452.4 million contract to the firm to design and construct the station and its surrounding tunnels, according to The Edge Malaysia.

The award-winning station was completed in 2015.

A year later, The Straits Times (ST) reported that the firm won a S$325 million contract to construct a new platform at Tanah Merah MRT Station.

Before these projects, LCBC also completed Clarke Quay Station in 2002.

High-profile residential projects are also a part of the firm’s diverse portfolio.

The company has built Good Class Bungalows in Swettenham Road and Emerald Garden in Singapore’s District 1.

3. Involved in a joint project by the Chinese & Singapore governments

Apart from the Lion City, LCBC also has markets in countries such as the United Kingdom, and Malaysia — where it has taken on projects in gated residences.

Particularly in China, the firm was a part of the Singapore-Suzhou Township Development that was launched in 1994.

The project, jointly conceived by the Chinese and Singapore governments, aimed to develop a model industrial township within Suzhou City in Jiangsu province, China.

The late Lee Kuan Yew, who was involved in the project as Singapore’s prime minister, had described the project as a “grand, unprecedented cooperation plan”.

It was the first government-to-government project between Singapore and China, reported The Business Times.

After a series of agreements signed by both governments and also Keppel Corporation — who was leading a Singapore consortium — the project was born.

Lum Chang states that it was one of the 24 shareholders of this consortium and was involved in the construction of the 70 square kilometre Suzhou Industrial Park.

4. Award-winning firm built Singapore’s hospitals

By the turn of the century, LCBC has built two of Singapore’s hospitals.

The firm finished the National University Hospital in 1986. Nine years later, it completed Tan Tock Seng General Hospital.

According to its website, LCBC proudly claims its position among Singapore’s top construction firms, offering “fully integrated services in the construction industry”.

It has garnered multiple accolades over the years, including its distinguished rank as a Grade A1 contractor under the Contractors Registry System.

Moreover, the firm’s environmental initiatives have won international accreditation.

For example, LCBC has obtained the Environmental Management System Certificate (ISO 14001) and the Quality Management System Certificate (ISO 9001).

5. Portfolio marred by workplace deaths

Having been in the business for decades, LCBC has made its fair share of headlines — some good, some bad.

On 15 Dec 2020, the firm was charged for breaching the Workplace Safety and Health Act, ultimately causing a worker’s death, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

The fatal accident occurred near the junction of Upper Changi Road East and Koh Sek Lim Road.

This is not the only fatality linked to LCBC. ST reported that on 17 Sep 2021, an LCBC employee passed away after a workplace incident.

The 37-year-old construction worker had been trapped under a concrete pump truck at Bedok’s ActiveSG stadium.

LCBC was then instructed to cease all vehicular and machinery operations at the construction site.

