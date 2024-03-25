Iswaran returns to court to face 8 more charges of corruption, pleads not guilty

Iswaran returns to court with 8 new corruption charges

Today (25 March), former Transport Minister S Iswaran returned to the State Courts, where he was handed eight new corruption charges.

He pleaded not guilty to the fresh charges, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

At present, he faces a total of 35 charges.

8 charges that Iswaran faces are related to obtaining valuables

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Mr Iswaran faces further charges for obtaining valuable items from a man named Mr Lum Kok Seng.

Mr Lum owns the company Lum Chang Building Contractors, which had connections with Mr Iswaran’s former role as Transport Minister.

In particular, the eight charges fall under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which disallows public servants to receive valuable items from anyone they are related to in an official capacity.

Valuables amounted to more than S$18,000

Among the valuables that Mr Iswaran allegedly received were whisky bottles, golf clubs and a Brompton bicycle.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) confirmed in a press statement today that the valuables amounted to S$18,956.94.

Mr Iswaran is accused of committing these offences between Nov 2021 and Nov 2022.

For convictions under Section 165, the former Transport Minister may be fined or jailed for up to two years or both.

Currently faces a total of 35 charges

The eight new charges bring his total charges faced to 35.

On 18 Jan, Mr Iswaran was handed 27 charges, with 24 also related to him accepting valuable items as a public servant.

Since Nov 2015, he allegedly obtained items exceeding S$218,000. These valuables include tickets to football games, theatre shows and the Singapore Grand Prix (GP).

He was additionally charged with two corruption charges and one charge of obstructing justice.

He pleaded not guilty to the 27 charges.

Last month, Mr Iswaran was granted permission to leave for Australia to help his son settle into university. Following his return on 20 March, he surrendered his passport to the authorities.

