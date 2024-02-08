Ex-Transport Minister S Iswaran Gets Permission To Leave S’pore To Help Son Settle Into Australia Uni

Ex-Transport Minister Iswaran Reports To Court, Gets Permission To Leave Singapore

Former Transport Minister S Iswaran was given permission today (8 Feb) to leave the country to help his son settle into university.

This came just weeks after the 61-year-old was handed 27 charges for offences including corruption.

The former minister is required to provide an itinerary of his trip as part of the application.

Iswaran gets permission to leave Singapore & help son in Australia

According to The Straits Times (ST), former Minister for Transport S Iswaran reported to the State Court on Thursday (8 Feb) afternoon to submit the leisure application.

He applied to leave the country to help his son settle into university in Australia.

The court approved the application but set out several conditions:

a S$500,000 cash bail

Submission of itinerary to investigating officer (IO) & promise to remain contactable

Surrendering of travel documents within 24 hours of return to Singapore

In addition, Mr Iswaran’s case has also been transferred to the High Court, due to “strong public interest” in it.

Faces 27 charges for offences including corruption

The application came about three weeks after Mr Iswaran was handed 27 charges, including for corruption and receiving valuables as a public servant.

The former minister pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mr Iswaran is accused of receiving kickbacks worth more than S$218,000 from property tycoon Ong Beng Seng.

These include tickets to theatre shows, football matches, and the Singapore Grand Prix.

The 61-year-old was arrested last July before being released on bail.

CPIB told The Straits Times that his passport has been impounded as part of his bail conditions.

Nonetheless, Mr Iswaran can submit a request should he wish to travel overseas.

