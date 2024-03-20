Ex-Transport Minister Iswaran back in S’pore after Australia trip, passport surrendered to authorities

Iswaran surrenders passport to authorities after returning to Singapore

Following his return to Singapore from Australia, former Transport Minister S Iswaran has surrendered his passport to the authorities.

His criminal case disclosure conference (CCDC) has also been adjourned, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported.

At present, Mr Iswaran faces multiple charges, including corruption and obtaining gratification as a public servant.

Was in Australia to help son settle into university

Last month, Mr Iswaran was granted permission to leave for Australia to help his son settle into university.

Initially, he was due to be out of Singapore from 16 Feb to 4 March.

However, he later fell ill in Australia. In view of the circumstances, the former minister was allowed to prolong his trip until yesterday (19 March).

His extended application was tied to several conditions, such as an additional cash bail amounting to S$500,000.

He was also required to report to an investigation officer (IO) daily through video call and share details such as his itinerary and health condition.

Mr Iswaran has since surrendered his passport, which he had to do within 24 hours of his return to Singapore.

Faces a total of 27 charges including corruption

According to The Straits Times (ST), he was granted an S$800,000 bail after being charged on 18 Jan.

Mr Iswaran faces a total of 27 charges, all of which he pleaded not guilty to.

In particular, he has been accused of obtaining bribes from Mr Ong Beng Seng to help the latter advance his business interests.

Mr Iswaran was also charged with obstructing the course of justice by making a repayment of S$5,700 to Singapore Grand Prix (GP). The money was purportedly for a business class flight he took from Doha to Singapore in 2022, courtesy of Mr Ong through the Singapore GP.

His CCDC, which was supposed to occur on the morning of 19 March, did not proceed. It has been adjourned to 2 April, noted CNA.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from S Iswaran on Facebook.