Couple Who Owes S’pore Customers S$32M In Luxury Goods Disappears After Evading Police, Interpol Alerted

Interpol Alerted To Case Of Disappearing Luxury Goods Couple

Recently, news of a couple allegedly ghosting their customers after collecting S$32 million worth of orders for luxury goods went viral.

The couple’s disappearing act affected some 200 customers, who spent tens of thousands of dollars on designer products. Most of them have since gone to the police.

On Tuesday (19 Jul), The Straits Times (ST) reported that the pair managed to flee the country even after authorities impounded their passports.

There are now warrants of arrest and Interpol red notices against them.

Police impound passports of couple who failed to deliver luxury goods

According to ST, police have received over 180 reports against the couple, who owe customers at least S$32 million worth of undelivered luxury items.

The reports were against two companies, Tradeluxury and Tradenation, which was registered as a precious stones and precious metals dealer.

The Ministry of Law has since suspended Tradenation’s registration due to the ongoing investigations.

On 27 Jun, authorities arrested a 26-year-old Singaporean for his suspected involvement in cheating offences.

Police impounded his passport and let him out on bail the next day, pending the completion of investigations.

His wife, a 27-year-old Thai national, also assisted the police with their investigations. She surrendered her passport to them on 30 Jun.

However, the police were subsequently unable to contact the pair.

Police issue arrest warrants for couple

Last Wednesday (13 Jul), police arrested a 40-year-old Malaysian man for his alleged involvement in helping the couple to leave Singapore on 4 Jul.

They charged him with abetting another person to depart Singapore illegally on Friday (15 Jul).

ST states that the police are working closely with foreign law enforcement counterparts to track down the couple and the money they ran off with.

Arrest warrants as well as Interpol red notices have been issued against the couple.

Red notices, the Interpol website explains, are requests for law enforcement authorities all over the world to locate and arrest wanted fugitives.

In accordance with the law, those found guilty of cheating may face up to 10 years’ jail.

Hope authorities manage to trace the couple

Unfortunately, it’s hard to tell if those poor customers will ever see their money again considering the lengths the couple took to evade the authorities.

The fact that the pair managed to flee the country despite giving up their passports suggests that they must have planned for this scenario beforehand.

Let’s hope that authorities worldwide will be able to track them down and bring them to justice.

