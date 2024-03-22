Malaysia Airlines is Manchester United’s official commercial airline under multi-year partnership

Malaysia Airlines is Manchester United’s official commercial airline

Malaysia Airlines (MAS) has penned a multi-year partnership with Manchester United (Man U) as the football club’s official commercial airline.

During the announcement, Man U legends praised the carrier for its services and hospitality.

MAS is giving away two business-class tickets and tickets to a game at Old Trafford to celebrate the collaboration.

Man U legends Patrice Evra and Wes Brown were present at the official announcement of the multi-year partnership.

The event was held at a trade fair in Kuala Lumpur (KL).

Izham Ismail, Malaysia Aviation Group’s (MAG) group managing director, shared that the collaboration will increase MAS’ exposure to the world.

He expects the impact to be most significant in Europe and Southeast Asia, where the club has a large fanbase.

Mr Ismail also highlighted the airline’s readiness to extend its renowned hospitality to more than 1.1 billion fans worldwide, Berita Harian (BH) reported.

Club’s football stars commend airline for its high-class offerings

Interestingly, Man U legends Patrice Evra and Wes Brown flew to the event in KL on an MAS flight.

Lauding its “best-in-class service”, Evra said that he and Brown enjoyed the food, comfortable seats, and friendly hospitality on their flight.

Brown also expressed his eagerness to collaborate with MAS:

I have visited Malaysia many times, and I am always blown away by the warm welcome I receive. Malaysia Airlines is a true representation of Malaysia’s friendly culture,

To celebrate the partnership, MAS is giving away two business-class flight tickets and other prizes to a lucky fan. These include:

Two business-class flights to their preferred destination

A two-night stay in Manchester

Personalised Manchester United shirts

Two exclusive passes to watch a Manchester United first-team training session

Two hospitality tickets for a United match at Old Trafford

Interested fans can head over to the Man U website to submit their application.

