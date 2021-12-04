Ex-Manchester United Players Spotted In TANGS Market At Orchard

Manchester United (Man U) is one of the biggest football clubs in the world. Their players’ popularities can span across oceans and that applies to former players too.

On Friday (3 Dec), club legends Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt were spotted in Singapore, casually enjoying a spread of local delicacies at Tangs Market in the middle of Orchard.

A lucky TikToker was in the restaurant when they were digging in and even made eye contact with Ryan Giggs, causing her to feel paiseh.

Ryan Giggs & Nicky Butt love satay

The interaction was filmed by TikToker Rachel Xie on Friday (3 Dec). As she was sat across the restaurant, Ms Xie sneakily filmed the pair from her table.

She left a caption in the video, sharing how paiseh she felt as Ryan Giggs looked in her direction the moment she started filming.

Apparently, they were there for 3 hours between 11am and 1pm.

Another TikToker, who goes by the handle @jacindahoon, was also at the restaurant when the pair was digging into their lunch.

After the football legends left, she went over to their table to have a look at what they were eating.

The spread on the table includes what appears to be local favourites like siew mai, satay and fishball soup.

The ex-footballers clearly loved the satay as the plate was wiped clean.

Ex-Manchester United players in Singapore for programme launch

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the pair were in Singapore to launch digital football platform, ZujuGP’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

The company is founded by Singapore businessman Peter Lim and his son Kiat Lim in Nov 2021.

The company aims to connect football fans and those in the business of football such as club owners, players, agents, and talent scouts.

As it’s widely known, Peter Lim has close ties with the Class of 92, a batch of footballing graduates from the famous Man U academy.

Footballing royalty sipping kopi like locals

It’s nice to see footballing royalty sip on kopi and dig into satay like we locals do.

Hopefully, they find their visits to our island city enjoyable and pencil in more dates for visits in the future.

