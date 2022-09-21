Northpoint City Food Court Suspended For 2 Weeks Due To Infestation, Also Fined S$800

Northpoint City Eatery Malaysia Chiak Suspended For 2 Weeks

Some people may have noticed that the Malaysia Chiak food hall at Northpoint City in Yishun is currently closed.

As it turns out, its licence has been suspended for two weeks after it apparently failed to ensure its premises were free of infestation.

The eatery will be closed until 4 Oct.

Malaysia Chiak at Northpoint City will close for two weeks

According to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), Malaysia Chiak had accumulated 12 demerit points within 12 months.

It received six demerit points twice in the past year. Both were for failing to keep the premises free of infestation.

The licensee was also fined a total of S$800 for the offences.

SFA stated that accumulating 12 demerit points within that period will result in a licence suspension for either two or four weeks, or a cancellation.

All food handlers will need to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1 before being able to resume work.

In addition, the licensee must ensure that any food hygiene officers working in the premises should re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 3.

Reminder to observe hygiene practices

SFA took this opportunity to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times.

They will not hesitate to take firm action against those who violate the Environmental Public Health Act.

Lastly, SFA urged members of the public to provide feedback via the online form here should they spot any poor hygiene practices in food establishments.

Malaysia Chiak is located at #B1-194/195 and #B1-203/205 of Northpoint City.

It sells Malaysian food such as Penang Yong Kee Char Kway Teow, Damansara Chilli Ban Mee, and Kuantan Nasi Lemak.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Foursquare and Google Maps.