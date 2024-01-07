Malaysia Has Most Public Holidays In The World, Says TV Host According To 2024 Planner

Planner Lists 47 Entries Under Public Holidays For Malaysia, Singapore Has 11

Most working-aged Singaporeans will know that we have precious few public holidays compared with several other countries around the world — including our nearest neighbour, Malaysia.

However, we might not know exactly how good Malaysian workers have it when it comes to public holidays.

A Malaysia-based TV host has declared that Malaysia has the “most public holidays in the world”.

That’s based purely on a new planner that he bought.

TV host’s new planner lists public hoildays across the world

In an Instagram post last Friday (5 Jan), Mark O’dea, a British TV presenter and influencer based in Malaysia, shared that he got a “really cool” planner for the New Year.

What’s so cool about it is it lists the public holidays enjoyed by “all the countries around the world”.

That includes countries like Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Singapore, the Philippines, and of course, Malaysia.

List of Malaysia public holidays fills most of page

As he ran through the lists, it was apparent that most countries had entries that were just a few inches long, with most having 10-plus public holidays.

Even accounting for public holidays observed only by individual states, countries like Australia and New Zealand couldn’t fill more than half a page.

When it came to Malaysia, though, O’dea panned slowly down the page as it became evident that Malaysia’s list of public holidays filled up about three-quarters of the page.

For dramatic effect, he added the “Star Wars” theme music associated with the iconic lengthy prologue crawl at the beginning of every movie.

Malaysia has 18-22 public holidays depending on state

While we counted 47 entries on the list, it comes with a caveat — many of them are observed only in specific states or territories of Malaysia.

For example, Thaipusam is observed as a public holiday only in Johor, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Perak, Putrajaya and Selangor. Good Friday is only celebrated in Sabah and Sarawak.

There are also state-specific holidays like the Sultan of Terengganu’s birthday, which is obviously marked only in Terengganu.

For a better indication of Malaysia’s public holidays, consult the Malaysian Cabinet’s website, which lists the public holidays celebrated nationally as well as those enjoyed by individual states.

According to the list, there are 12 holidays celebrated by the entire nation. Depending on the state, with Chinese New Year, Hari Raya Puasa and Hari Raya Haji may have two days off each.

In addition to that, there are also as many as 32 state holidays.

So a better estimate is, depending on which state they’re in, Malaysians can have between 18 and 22 public holidays a year.

For example, while Johor has only 18 days of holidays in 2024, Sabah, Sarawak and Terengganu have 22.

Singapore has just 11 days of public holidays

As for Singapore, it’s no surprise that we have one of the shortest lists in the planner, with just 10 public holidays named.

Given that Chinese New Year (CNY) is a two-day break, it indicates 11 days of public holidays in 2024.

A check on the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) website confirms this to be true.

However, this year it’s worse than that since CNY is on a Saturday and Sunday, which are already days off for most workers.

Thus, though Monday (12 Feb) will be a public holiday, those who work five-day weeks will have just 10 days of “proper” public holidays.

As we look to our Malaysian cousins with envy, let’s make full use of the pitiful amount of public holidays we have by taking leave judiciously to create long weekends.

