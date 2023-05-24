S’pore Public Holiday Dates For 2024 Revealed, Make Getaway Plans For 5 Long Weekends

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singapore Public Holiday Dates For 2024 Include 5 Long Weekends

On Wednesday (24 May), the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) released Singapore’s public holiday (PH) dates for 2024.

In addition to next year starting with a long weekend, there will be four other long PH weekends for Singapore residents to enjoy.

With one of the Chinese New Year (CNY) days falling on a Sunday, the following Monday will be a holiday as well.

Singapore public holiday dates released for 2024

On 24 May, MOM revealed the public holiday dates for next year.

Five of the holidays will fall on a Friday, Sunday or Monday, essentially meaning that there will be five long weekends in 2024.

The dates for the holidays are as follows:

New Year’s Day, 1 Jan (Monday)

Chinese New Year, 10-11 Feb (Saturday-Sunday)

Good Friday, 29 Mar (Friday)

Hari Raya Puasa, 10 Apr (Wednesday)

Labour Day, 1 May (Wednesday)

Vesak Day, 22 May (Wednesday)

Hari Raya Haji, 17 June (Monday)

National Day, 9 Aug (Friday)

Deepavali, 31 Oct (Thursday)

Christmas Day, 25 Dec (Wednesday)

12 Feb 2024, a Monday, will be a PH as well since the second day of Chinese New Year (CNY) falls on a Sunday.

Employees working on PH to get pay or off day accordingly

MOM additionally stated that companies which require employees to work on a PH should provide them with an extra day’s salary.

Alternatively, they can mutually agree to substitute the holiday with another working day.

In addition, employers have the option of granting employees time-off-in-lieu after mutually agreeing on a specified number of hours.

This will be liable for employees not covered under Part IV of the Employment Act.

More information on entitlement and pay during PHs for employees is available here.

