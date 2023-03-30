M’sia Border Toll Booths May Accept Debit & Credit Card Payment, No Need Touch ‘N Go

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singapore-Malaysia Border-Crossings May Accept Credit & Debit Card Payment By End-2024

Frequent drivers to Malaysia will likely be familiar with the Touch ‘n Go smart card, often used when paying toll and road charges in Malaysia.

Well, the constant worrying about whether your card has enough stored funds may soon be a thing of the past.

The Malaysian government has plans to allow foreign visitors to use their internationally-recognised credit and debit cards for payment.

This system is set to be in place as early as the third quarter of 2024.

Toll booths in Malaysia to accept credit & debit card payment

According to The Straits Times (ST), the Malaysian government is in discussion with operators to allow foreign visitors to opt for an “open payment system”.

The system allows motorists to pay for charges using Mastercard and Visa credit and debit cards, in place of Touch n’ Go cards.

ST quoted Malaysia’s Works Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi as saying that the move will ease travel as consumers need not worry about the status of their Touch ‘n Go cards.

Implementation, however, would take time due to technical complexities involving different Malaysian agencies. However, Mr Nanta aims to introduce the system at the border crossings before Sep 2024.

ST reported that the system comes after calls for alternative modes of payment by Singapore drivers. These requests apparently emerged amidst the shortage of Touch ‘n Go cards both locally and in Johor since borders reopened.

Border-crossings may see barrier-free multi-lane fast flow system

Mr Nanta said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (28 Mar) that the “open payment system” was a preparation step towards their Multi Lane Fast Flow (MLFF) system.

The MLFF system allows drivers to automatically pay their charge without having to stop at a toll plaza.

He added that the ministry aims to make a smooth transition to the MLFF system by as early as the third quarter of 2024.

ST reported that the system may similarly be implemented at the two border crossings of Singapore in a similar timeline.

In the meantime, the ministry is considering how the mechanism behind MLFF will operate. These considerations include notifications to users, methods for registration and toll collection.

Move will break Touch ‘n Go’s monopoly

The “open payment system” will break the monopoly that Touch ‘n Go currently has on the payment system for Malaysian highways.

According to ST, the new payment system comes alongside the Anwar Ibrahim administration’s plan to review existing monopolies.

Thankfully, despite the changes, Malaysia will not be raising their S$6 (RM 20) road charge for foreign vehicles entering through Johor.

