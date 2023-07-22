Husband Of 39-Year-Old Woman In M’sia Passes Away, She Raises 10 Children On Welfare Assistance

Woman In Malaysia Left To Raise 10 Children After Husband’s Death

Big families are rare in today’s day and age and parents who choose to have many children often seek support from each other.

A woman in Malaysia, however, has had to raise her 10 children alone after her husband passed away.

As her husband was the main breadwinner, she now struggles to afford daily necessities for her kids, whose ages range between six months and 17 years old.

Thankfully, the single mum has received help from several welfare organisations.

Husband passed away in June 2023

China Press reported that 39-year-old Ms Wen Fengling tragically lost her husband, a 40-year-old night market hawker, in June this year.

After his passing, Ms Wen faces the burden of raising 10 children alone.

She has four sons and six daughters to provide for — most of whom are still in school.

While her seven oldest children are all a year apart, the youngest three are nine years old, five years old, and six months old.

Speaking to China Press, Ms Wen shared that the biggest financial burden is milk powder and diapers for her youngest daughter.

Struggles to provide for children on government assistance

With her husband gone, the widow has to rely on government assistance to feed her children.

The RM1,000 (S$291) monthly allowance, however, only starts in August, stated China Press.

Thankfully, word has gotten around regarding Ms Wen’s plight and welfare organisations have stepped up to sponsor their daily necessities.

8world News reported that Ms Wen and her children now live in Kampung Mahsan, Negeri Sembilan, with her 78-year-old mother-in-law.

Currently, four of her children are in elementary school while another four are in middle school.

Ms Wen’s eldest daughter recently completed her diploma and doesn’t plan to further her studies to reduce the family’s financial burden.

However, the 17-year-old shared that she would consider pursuing higher education if the opportunity arises.

Woman raises 10 children in Malaysia as a single mother

Hopefully, Ms Wen and her children will continue to receive the support that they require.

Kudos to those who have come forward to help after hearing of the family’s plight.

May more individuals and organisations in the community play their part in assisting this family in need. We also hope that Ms Wen will be able to find a long-term solution to continue providing for her family.

Featured image adapted from 8world News on Facebook.