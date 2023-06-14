62-Year-Old M’sian Woman Has A Husband Who’s 28, Her 10 Kids Accept Him Into Family

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

62-Year-Old Malaysian Woman & Grandma Of 22 Has A 28-Year-Old Husband

When it comes to finding a life partner or soulmate, some believe that age is just a number. A 62-year-old woman in Malaysia and her 28-year-old husband certainly prove that.

Ms Rokiah Samad is a mother of 10 and a grandmother of 22. Her husband, on the other hand, is 34 years younger than her, at 28 years old.

The pair got married less than a year after they met online.

62-year-old woman is 34 years older than husband she met online

In a TikTok video on their shared account (@mohammadamiinrokiahfamli), captioned “love TikTok”, the older woman shared that she was born in 1961.

Her younger husband, Mr Muhammad Amin Jumdail, was born in 1995.

They apparently first met on 21 Oct 2021 and got engaged less than eight months later, on 6 June 2022.

The couple tied the knot on 9 Sep that year, less than a year after they first met.

According to Sinar Harian, their 34-year age difference has caused many people to often mistake them as grandmother and grandson.

This misconception is unsurprising, as the 62-year-old is actually already a grandmother of 22.

In fact, her oldest daughter is almost 20 years older than her husband, at 45 years old.

Mr Amin told Sinar Harian that his partner may look like an elderly woman to others, but is “young at heart and beautiful like an angel” in his eyes.

The couple reportedly started chatting online after he left a comment on her TikTok page.

Mr Amin, who is from Sabah, apparently fell in love with Ms Rokiah’s mature and understanding attitude.

He later moved to Kelantan to be with her.

Third younger husband for woman

Mr Amin is reportedly Ms Rokiah’s third husband, whom she hopes will be her last.

Sinar Harian noted that her first two husbands were also younger than her. Her first husband was six years younger, while her second husband was the same age as her current spouse.

However, Ms Rokiah revealed that her relationship with her previous husband did not last as he worked in China.

She added that she feels it’s a blessing to have a younger husband as they are not difficult to take care of.

Explaining that mutual respect, understanding and love are important factors in their relationship, Ms Rokiah also shared that her new husband pampers her.

It seems like the couple has been having a blissful marriage, as Ms Rokiah shared in a recent TikTok video,

The perfect couple is not one that’s good looking, looks come and go, but find a partner who brings you closer to god, a partner who’s wonderful and who always makes you feel at peace.

Ms Rokiah’s children are also apparently rather supportive of their mother’s latest relationship, as Mr Amin shared, “Everything was made easier, when all 10 of my wife’s children accepted me as I am.”

Seeing the couple’s sincere care for one another despite their large age difference is certainly heartwarming. We hope they’ll continue to have a happy marriage.

