Do nothing for 90 minutes: Seoul holds ‘space-out’ competition with 80 teams competing

Seoul holds 10th annual ‘space-out’ competition on 12 May

On Sunday (12 May), Seoul hosted the tenth installment of the “space-out” competition.

The contest, which debuted in 2014, sees individuals competing over who is the best at doing nothing in a span of 90 minutes.

A total of 80 teams competed for this year’s crown.

Freelance broadcaster wins ‘space-out’ competition

According to Arirang News, this year’s iteration of the “space-out” competition was held at Banpo Hangang Park, Seoul on 12 May.

A total of 80 teams participated in the contest to see who is the best at sitting around and doing nothing for 90 minutes.

According to the official website, the winner is determined by their artistic and technical scores.

The artistic score is determined by an audience vote. On the other hand, the technical score is determined by reading the contestants’ pulses throughout the competition.

The contestants with the most stable heart rates are given the highest technical scores.

However, being so relaxed and serene that you fall asleep will get you disqualified.

Additionally, checking their phones, laughing, singing, dancing, chatting with others, and consuming unauthorised beverages are not allowed.

Arirang News reported that Kwon Soa, a freelance broadcaster emerged victorious in this year’s competition.

The competition website states that the winner brings home a trophy and a certificate for their achievement.

‘Space-out’ contest founded by South Korean visual artist

The competition is organized by Seoul-based artist Woopsyang.

In an interview with VICE in 2021, she said that the competition is meant to create a contrast between the always-busy urban residents and idle competitors.

It is also meant to show people that there is meaning in taking a break and doing nothing.

Woopsyang said that the idea for the competition came to her when she felt burnt out, but had no time to take a break to recover.

Competitions like this highlight the prevalence of overwork and burnout in South Korea.

The country has the highest amount of hours worked in Asia, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Earlier this year, getting a pet rock became widely popular in Korea, which many said is a way of coping with work-related stress and loneliness.

The “space-out” competition has also found its way overseas. For example, cities like Beijing, Rotterdam, and Taipei have hosted their versions of the contest.

Also read: India Company Locks Employees’ Computers After Office Hours, Praised For Promoting Work-Life Balance

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The Korea Herald from a previous event and Global Times.