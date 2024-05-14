Rat seen crawling around trays at Geylang coffeeshop stall, SFA looking into incident

Rat crawls around trays at stall in Geylang coffeeshop in video circulating online

Last Saturday (11 May), a video of a rat scurrying along empty trays at a food stall in a Geylang coffeeshop circulated on social media.

The video gained attention online, with netizens expressing their disgust over the sight.

Addressing the incident, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said they are looking into the matter.

Rat seen scurrying over trays in Geylang coffeeshop stall

The 30-second video, posted to Complaint Singapore on 11 May, shows a rat scurrying along the countertop of what seems to be a food stall at a coffeeshop in Geylang.

Sniffing around, the rat is seen jumping on top of a pile of trays before hopping onto yet another stack nearby.

The video then zooms out to reveal the location of the stall, which is at a coffeeshop in Geylang.

The video has since gained significant attention on Facebook, garnering over 100 shares on the social media platform. However, the date and timing of the incident is unclear.

MS News has reached out to the OP of the video and the coffeeshop for more information on the matter.

Netizens react in disgust to video

Expressing their disgust in the comments beneath the video, some netizens said they would boycott the stall.

Others, however, pointed out that the stall had closed down by then and responsibility for keeping the area clean belonged to the management of the coffeeshop.

A few netizens went on to note that the exposed trays were not an uncommon sight, as most stalls usually kept such cutlery in a similar manner.

Some others urged the OP to report the incident to SFA.

Speaking to MS News, SFA has confirmed that they are looking into the matter.

