Rat Found Eating Fried Chicken In Food Display, KL Restaurant Ordered To Close For 14 Days

KL Restaurant To Shut For 14 Days After Rat Spotted Eating Fried Chicken

Hygiene is one of the utmost concerns when it comes to restaurants since it can directly affect staff and customers’ health.

Hence, lapses in food safety, especially ones that cause food poisoning, can cause quite the furore.

The latest restaurant to spark hygiene concerns is one in Kuala Lumpur (KL), where a rat was filmed eating fried chicken in a food display.

The video went viral and led the Malaysian Health Ministry to shut down the restaurant for 14 days.

OP swears off mamak restaurants after seeing rat eat fried chicken

On 23 Dec (Friday), TikTok user @zoeyhanafiah_ posted a video of a rat eating fried chicken in the food display of a KL mamak restaurant.

Depan mata sndiri, No More mkn mamak 😵 janjiii pic.twitter.com/HxkhjFbZHY — ig : zoeyhanafiah (@zoeyhanafiah) December 22, 2022

The clip zooms in on the rat nibbling away enthusiastically before panning back to the OP’s meal, which she was in the middle of finishing.

Following that, the rat is shown scurrying away after enjoying what appeared to be a very lavish meal.

The onscreen text asked viewers sarcastically, “Who here likes eating at the mamak?” while the caption revealed that OP never wants to eat at such eateries again.

OP also shared the video on Twitter, where it has garnered 1.6 million views at the time of reporting.

Malaysian Health Ministry issues 14-day shutdown & 6 compounds to KL restaurant

It would not be long before the video caught the attention of the Malaysian Health Ministry.

In a statement by director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah, a team from the Food Safety & Quality Division (BKKM) was dispatched to the restaurant the next day (24 Dec).

They found that the eatery’s food hygiene levels were not up to par and ordered it to shut down for 14 days.

Additionally, the ministry has issued six compounds for several violations of food safety and hygiene.

According to a suspension notice shared in the statement, the restaurant will reopen on 6 Jan 2023.

The statement also urged consumers to choose establishments that bear the BeSS (Clean, Safe & Healthy) logo when buying or eating food outside.

Netizens liken rat eating fried chicken to Remy from Ratatouille

Despite the alarming nature of the video, Twitter users took the opportunity to poke fun at the situation.

One of them called the rat “steady”, saying it was getting ready to make fried rice with chicken by selecting the meat.

Another commenter asked netizens to show the rat some respect as “that’s the chef”.

Meanwhile, one Twitter user simply tweeted a photo of Remy from the Pixar movie Ratatouille.

A netizen even remarked sarcastically, “So what if he’s in there? He’s not bothering anyone, and isn’t that his food? Let the rat enjoy things.”.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.