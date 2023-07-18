Man Shouts Along Buangkok HDB Corridor After Wife Allegedly Locks Him Out, Gets Assaulted

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Gets Assaulted After Knocking On Own Door & Shouting At Buangkok HDB Block

Noise complaints in HDB estates aren’t rare, especially considering how close flats are to each other. But instead of turning to the Town Council, some folks in Buangkok went directly to the source of the noise — a man shouting and knocking on a door — and assaulted him.

Footage of the incident has circulated online, showing a group of men raining blows on the individual in an HDB corridor.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the man on the receiving end of the assault revealed that he had been shouting and knocking on the door to his own flat just moments prior to the incident as his pregnant wife had locked him out.

The other men then came up to his floor and confronted him.

Man assaulted in Buangkok HDB

On 15 July, footage of the fight emerged on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page. According to the caption, the incident occurred at around 11.30pm two nights before, on 13 July.

At the start of the video, a seemingly shirtless man appeared to be pacing up and down the corridor of an HDB block, while holding what looked to be a mobile phone.

An individual in a black tank top then approached him, subsequently engaging in a conversation.

Shortly after, two more men joined them.

A few seconds passed before the first man shoved the shirtless man and one of his companions kicked the latter to the ground.

They then assaulted him repeatedly, restraining him as they did so.

In the caption, Singapore Incidents stated that the authorities arrived at the scene 10 to 20 minutes later and took one of the men away.

Man’s pregnant wife had locked him out

Shin Min Daily News reported that the fight occurred on 13 July, at around 11pm in the hallway of the fourth floor of Block 986C Buangkok Crescent.

The man, named Song Guoming (name transliterated from Chinese), told the Chinese daily that his wife had locked him out after he arrived home too late at night.

Feeling tired and furious, he began banging on the door to his flat and yelling in anger.

Several people downstairs allegedly shouted at him before three men decided to come up and confront him directly.

During the ensuing conversation, they shouted at each other and one of the men supposedly pointed a finger at Song’s face.

Song instinctively pushed him away, which sparked the assault.

He claimed that they continued their attack even after he fell down. As a result of the incident, he bled from his ears and sustained injuries to his back.

Song apparently ended up spending more than S$100 in medical expenses and took five days of leave for his recovery.

Attacker claims man refused to listen

Shin Min Daily News also interviewed one of Song’s assaulters, a man named Salim. He shared that at the time of the incident, he heard a man shouting “open the door” on the fourth floor.

“I told him to keep his voice down because it was already late,” Salim said. “Many people were sleeping, and [Song] not only refused to listen, but also yelled at me and pushed my shoulder roughly, so I kicked [him] back.”

He added that the two other men were drinking downstairs, and had followed him up when the shouting started. After seeing Song pushing him, they stepped forward as well, resulting in the violent altercation.

“The situation was chaotic at the time,” Salim stated. “[Song] hit one of the uncles who helped me… so I rushed forward and punched him.”

They only left the scene when residents nearby said the police had been alerted.

Allegations of abusive relationship

Residents in the area told Shin Min Daily News that they would often hear sounds of quarrels from Song’s flat since he moved in a year ago.

One neighbour alleged that they had heard his wife crying for help and calling the police.

Responding to the claims, Song said he had no issues with his wife, beyond occasional arguments over daily chores.

While she would yell and curse at him, he said he had never retaliated by hitting her in return.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Incidents on Facebook.