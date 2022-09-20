37-Year-Old Man Attacks Elderly Woman At Chinatown Pedestrian Bridge, Gets Arrested

Man Attacks Elderly Woman At Chinatown Pedestrian Bridge On 17 Sep

Last Saturday (17 Sep), a man shouted and attacked an elderly woman who was dancing and singing on a pedestrian bridge along Pagoda Street in Chinatown. At one point, he even used a pole to hit the woman when she attempted to stand up to him.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the man was angered that she was taking up his usual spot on the bridge.

The 37-year-old man was later arrested by police and investigations are ongoing.

Man snatches pole and hits elderly woman

In a video posted to Facebook on 17 Sep, a man in a white polo shirt was seen talking on the phone while circling about on the iconic pedestrian bridge in Chinatown.

After a short while, he approached a woman in blue and began yelling vulgarities at her with his finger pointed accusatorily at her. Another lady in red came up to defend her.

In response, the woman in blue held up a pole defensively.

Undeterred, the man continued pointing and daring her to hit him in Mandarin.

As this was happening, the lady in red tried to stand her ground between both parties to defuse the tension.

Soon after, the man got more aggressive. He charged forward and kicked the lady in blue’s torso, snatching the pole from her.

The man swung it at her, hitting her several times while yelling.

He then returned to his phone call, occasionally approaching the woman and pointing aggressively at her.

The two women then had a brief conversation with the man filming the incident. They shared that they do not know what was behind the man’s anger but were thinking of informing the police.

Later, the man gestured repeatedly to his hand as he shouted at the women as if saying they had hit him.

Many passersby were sitting around at this time and another elderly man in blue tried to keep the man in white away from the women.

Although the man walked away for a short while, he continued walking around and shouting at the two women.

A passerby can then be heard calling the police for assistance, claiming that the man was “finding trouble” and it had happened many times before.

Police investigations ongoing

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the lady in blue, 73-year-old Mdm Tan said she sings and dances on the bridge on Fridays and weekends.

She understands that the man is also a regular at the bridge, often patronising the area with a group of people to chat and rest.

Previously, he also had a confrontation with others as they were taking up his space.

But on 17 Sep, Mdm Tan said he approached her unprovoked. He proceeded to accuse her of being a “prostitute” and physically attacked her.

That was when she took the cleaner’s litter pick-up tool in self-defence but was snatched away from her.

Mdm Tan claimed she was kicked in the abdomen and hit on her leg. Her arms were also injured.

The police confirmed that they were informed about the fight. Upon their arrival, the 37-year-old man was arrested for affray.

A 73-year-old lady is now assisting the police and investigations are ongoing.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.