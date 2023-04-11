Man Carrying Axe Arrested At Stamford Road, 71-Year-Old Conveyed To Hospital

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Police Arrest Man With Axe Along Stamford Road For Alleged Involvement In Fight

A 25-year-old man who wielded an axe along Stamford Road on Tuesday (11 Apr) morning has been arrested.

Authorities also conveyed a 71-year-old man to the hospital.

According to The Straits Times (ST), police were alerted to the altercation at 2.28am.

Man arrested for carrying axe near Stamford Road

A 1.5-minute clip of the incident was posted on YouTube, stating that it occurred on 11 Apr in Singapore.

The video starts with a police vehicle stopping at the traffic junction of Stamford Road and Victoria Street before officers disembark from it.

A few seconds later, a man walks into view, swinging an axe loosely by his side.

He approaches the police vehicle while continuing to hold onto the axe.

Immediately, both officers lift their weapons and point them directly at the man.

He then throws the axe to the ground, proceeding to raise his arms in surrender before dropping them again.

For the next few seconds, the man seems to be engaged in conversation with the officers.

At one point, he gestures behind him as if pointing at something.

However, the subject of what they were talking about remains unclear.

Eventually, the video ends with the OP driving away from the scene.

71-year-old conveyed to hospital

Speaking to ST, police confirmed that they received an alert about a fight along Stamford Road at 2.28am.

They subsequently arrested a 25-year-old man for possession of an offensive weapon, using criminal force to prevent a public servant from carrying out his duty, and verbally abusing a public servant.

In addition, police seized an axe from the scene.

A 71-year-old man was conveyed to the hospital while conscious, and a 29-year-old man is currently assisting with investigations.

ST noted that it is uncertain if the altercation occurred before or after the OP recorded the footage.

