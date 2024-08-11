Police arrest man who brought a chopper to National Day event in Buona Vista

Man entering Buona Vista National Day event reportedly found with chopper during security check

A chopper was reportedly found on a man who was entering a National Day event in Buona Vista, leading to his arrest.

The incident occurred on Saturday (10 Aug) at a National Day heartland celebration in the open field next to Buona Vista MRT station, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Man reportedly entered Buona Vista with chopper

A reader had alerted the paper that a man had entered the event with a chopper on his person.

According to a photo shared by the source, he was tall and wore a green shirt and blue jeans.

He was also surrounded by four or five police officers, who were questioning him.

Chopper found on man during security check for Buona Vista event

When Shin Min arrived on the scene at 8pm, thousands of people were already at the event.

A source who declined to be named said the man, believed to be a migrant worker, had queued up to enter the event at about 6pm.

During the security check, he was found to be in possession of a chopper that was about 20cm long.

It was tightly wrapped in paper packaging and also enclosed in plastic.

Man was not agitated, says source

Security immediately stopped him and called the police, who took him aside for questioning.

The man didn’t seem agitated in his words or behaviour throughout the process. Neither did he take out the chopper, the source told Shin Min.

However, people were shocked anyway, with the source thankful that nothing bad happened or the consequences would be disastrous, especially with so many people at the event.

The incident didn’t cause any interruption to the event, and the man subsequently left with the police.

37-year-old man arrested: SPF

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted about an incident at about 6.30pm on 10 Aug.

A man was in possession of a chopper at 1 Vista Exchange Green — the address of The Star Vista mall that is next to the field.

The man, aged 37, was arrested for possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, SPF added.

The chopper was seized as a case exhibit.

Police investigations are ongoing.

