Man charged after allegedly harassing 14-year-old girl at Woodlands coffeeshop & throwing glass at her

56-year-old man allegedly tried to get teenage girl to drink with him at Woodlands coffeeshop

A 56-year-old man has been charged in court after allegedly harassing a 14-year-old girl at a coffeeshop in Woodlands.

The man also allegedly threw a glass and chair at the girl, according to an anonymous post by her parent in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group.

Drunk man allegedly harasses girl who was with her family

According to the original poster (OP), who is presumably the mother, the incident took place at around 7.10pm on Wednesday (15 July).

A family had just sat down for dinner at FoodHub @ Marsiling, which is located in Block 167 Woodlands Street 11, when the parents left their 14-year-old girl at the table while they ordered food.

However, a drunk uncle from another table allegedly started harassing the teenager and tried to get her to drink beer with him.

When she declined, he allegedly flew into a rage and spewed vulgarities at her.

Man allegedly throws glass & chair at girl in Woodlands coffeeshop

The girl quickly stood up to walk away as she was scared, but the man threw a glass cup and a chair in her direction.

The glass shattered, but she was not hurt.

When the girl’s father returned, the man didn’t stop but instead continued hurling profanities, this time at her father.

He also challenged him to a fight right there and then.

This left the girl “absolutely terrified”, her mother said.

Man purportedly a regular at Woodlands coffeeshop

Later, the staff at the coffeeshop purportedly told the family that the man was a “regular” and had caused trouble before.

The mother questioned why the coffeeshop management was “turning a blind eye” to this man and allowing him to endanger people, adding:

A 14-year-old child should be able to sit in a neighbourhood eatery without fearing for her physical safety, and families shouldn’t have to deal with drunken brawlers.

Police report & complaint made

The OP said a police report had been filed over the incident, and investigations are ongoing.

She has also lodged a complaint with the coffeeshop’s management and forwarded it to the area’s MPs, urging them to look into the “lack of security and safety measures”.

She advised others to be vigilant if they are dining with kids at the coffeeshop, and to share her post to spread awareness.

Girl was terrified & in tears: Witness

When Shin Min Daily News visited the coffeeshop on Friday (17 July), a Western food stallholder told them that he had witnessed the incident and heard the sound of glass shattering.

28-year-old Hafiz said the girl was “clearly terrified” and appeared to be in tears.

When the police arrived, they questioned the man and arrested him.

Hafiz was not acquainted with the man, only knowing that he frequently patronised the shop.

A 28-year-old customer surnamed Lee recalled that the man had drunk a lot that night and was mad at being rejected, so he smashed the glass.

Another stallholder, aged 35, described the man’s face as “flushed red” and heard him cursing up a storm.

Man charged with criminal intimidation

According to court documents seen by Shin Min, a 56-year-old man named Xie Jianzhong (transliterated from Mandarin) was charged with one count of criminal intimidation.

The charge sheet alleges that he picked up a glass and threw it onto the ground in front of a victim, intending to cause her alarm when it shattered.

He has been released on bail of S$5,000, with the case set to be heard again on 31 July.

If convicted of criminal intimidation, he faces up to two years in prison and/or a fine, according to Singapore Statutes Online.

But if the threat was to cause grievous hurt, among other threats, the jail term might extend to 10 years.

Also read: 35-year-old man arrested for public nuisance at Jurong Point, accused of harassing girl at arcade

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.