Man allegedly molests woman at mall opposite Woodlands Police Division, gets arrested within 4 hours

43-year-old man charged after allegedly molesting woman in Woodlands

A man has been arrested and charged in court after allegedly molesting a woman at a mall in Woodlands, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Friday (17 July) that was sent to MS News.

The mall in question is located directly opposite the Woodlands Police Division headquarters.

Man allegedly molests woman at mall along Woodlands Street 12

SPF said it received a report at about 12pm on Friday, which stated that a woman was allegedly molested by an unknown man at a shopping mall along Woodlands Street 12.

The only shopping mall along that road is Marsiling Mall, which is located at 4 Woodlands Street 12.

The Woodlands Police Division HQ, whose address is 1 Woodlands Street 12, is across the road.

Man arrested within 4 hours of report

Officers from Woodlands Police Division subsequently conducted ground enquiries and viewed images from police and CCTV cameras.

They identified the man and arrested him within four hours of the report.

He was charged in court on Saturday (18 July) with the offence of outrage of modesty under Section 354(1) of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, he faces up to three years in prison, a fine, caning, or any combination of these punishments.

Zero tolerance towards sexual offenders: Police

SPF said it has “zero tolerance” towards sexual offenders who prey on unsuspecting victims.

Offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law, as they also threaten the personal safety of the community, it added.

Molestation victims are advised to move away from the perpetrators and call the police immediately when they are safe.

They should also try to note key details, such as:

The perpetrator’s physical appearance

Their clothing

The time and location of the incident

At the same time, they should ensure their own personal safety while doing so.

Also read: 31-year-old man charged after allegedly molesting 11-year-old girl in Woodlands

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps.