S’porean Man Charged For Trying To Murder Elderly Mother With Pillow While She Was Asleep

Man Charged For Attempted Murder Of Elderly Mother With Pillow

On Wednesday (24 Jan), the court charged a 34-year-old Singaporean man for trying to murder his elderly mother with a pillow while she was asleep.

This allegedly happened on 16 Jan, and the police received news of the incident two days later.

However, the man denied the accusations, and is currently pending psychiatric assessment at the prosecution’s request.

The elderly mother’s condition is currently stable, the prosecution added.

Allegedly tried to murder 77-year-old mother by pressing a pillow over her face

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Yong Chun Hong had allegedly pressed a pillow over his 77-year-old mother’s face while she was sleeping on 16 Jan.

Then, in the late afternoon of 18 Jan, police received a report of an assault case in a residential unit at Serangoon Central.

Yong appeared in court today (24 Jan) from his place of remand.

He told the court that he “did not do it”, and added that he wanted to see his mother.

In response, the prosecution denied his request, “since the mother is the victim [in] this case”.

Psychiatric assessment pending, may face life imprisonment if guilty

The prosecution also asked to remand Yong for psychiatric assessment.

This will determine if he was suffering from any mental abnormalities that may have impaired his mental responsibility for the alleged act.

Currently, the mother’s condition is “not life-threatening,” the prosecution shared after the judge enquired about her status.

The court ordered Yong’s remand in Changi Prison’s Complex Medical Centre (CMC) for three weeks for the assessment.

Yong will next appear in court on 14 Feb.

If he is guilty of attempted murder, where hurt is caused, he may face either life imprisonment and caning, or up to 20 years in jail plus a fine and caning.

