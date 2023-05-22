86-Year-Old S’pore Man Hacks Partner To Death With Chopper, Jailed 15 Years

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

86-Year-Old Man Gets 15 Years’ Jail For Hacking Partner To Death With Chopper

On Monday (22 May), Pak Kian Huat received 15 years’ jail for hacking his 79-year-old partner, Madam Lim Soi Moy, to death.

Earlier in the trial last year, he admitted to the assault and was charged with culpable homicide, before he asked for a death sentence.

While delivering the sentencing, the judge called his attack “deliberately and unspeakably vicious and brutal.”

Moves back in with abusive partner

Pak and Madam Lim had four children together, but never married, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports.

Their relationship grew strained over time due to Pak’s bad-tempered and abusive nature towards his partner and occasionally his children.

Madam Lim eventually moved out of the family home with one of their daughters in 1980 and he continued caring for the other three until they moved out as well.

After reconnecting with their children in 2004, Pak asked Madam Lim if he could move into her four-room flat, explaining that he did not want to be alone, and she agreed.

They would sleep in separate bedrooms with a third one for their children.

On 26 Aug 2019, Pak informed his second son that he had the flu and cough. He blamed it on the dustiness of his bedroom, which was the smallest in the flat.

After he complained about Madam Lim refusing to let him move into the third bedroom, the family agreed that Pak could stay in the latter.

This was provided that he moved back whenever any of the children returned from overseas.

Man assaults partner with chopper

Pak then slept in the third bedroom, knowing that he had to move back by 1 Sep 2019 since one of their sons was returning home.

On the night of 31 Aug 2019, his request to continue living in the third bedroom was rejected by Madam Lim.

As he continued to dwell on the issue as he thought that moving back would worsen his health, Pak grew angrier.

Sometime before 3.30am, he grabbed a chopper from the kitchen and entered Madam Lim’s bedroom where she was sleeping.

She woke up and asked what he wanted to which he said that if she wanted him to die, he would not allow her to live.

He proceeded to use the chopper to attack her, continuing even after she fell to the floor.

Pak then called his son to let him know he killed Madam Lim and to call the police, which the son did.

Did not show remorse when police arrived

Upon the police’s arrival, Pak informed them that he had killed his partner, and said she had wanted him dead.

He also told them he suspected some of his children were not his.

“I am glad that I am able to kill her, I almost failed to kill her,” he added.

Madam Lim’s body, which was in her bedroom, had 54 wounds including 31 on her face and head. A few wounds also contained associated fractures.

Sentencing him to 15 years, Justice See pointed out that Pak only stopped the assault when Madam Lim was no longer able to speak. Even after the police arrived, he did not show any remorse.

There was also an element of premeditation, with Pak admitting he selected the chopper as the other kitchen knives were too small.

In addition, he said that Pak’s age was not a mitigating factor due to the nature of his crime. As a heinous offence, it could have landed him in prison for life.

Featured image by MS News.