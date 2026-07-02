Man arrested for public nuisance after blocking vehicles & shouting at road users in Serangoon Central

Man seen blocking vehicles at Serangoon Central also sent to hospital for minor injuries

A 56-year-old man was arrested for public nuisance on Wednesday (1 July) morning after blocking vehicles and even hitting them at Serangoon Central.

A TikTok video posted on the same day showed him standing in the middle of the road near a pedestrian crossing, with his arms outstretched and occasionally shouting at pedestrians.

Man seen shouting ‘stop’ & ‘go’ at pedestrian crossing

In the clip, the man wearing a white singlet paced back and forth across the pedestrian crossing, yelling “stop” repeatedly.

When cars drove past him, he would wave them by, as if conducting traffic.

He also appeared to shout “go” at a group of pedestrians crossing at the green man.

Man blocks cars, tries to stop pedestrian from crossing

But when other cars drove up to the pedestrian crossing, the man yelled “stop” repeatedly and stood in front of the vehicles.

This prompted a car to sound its horn at him, to which he simply hopped backwards.

The man even attempted to stop a pedestrian from crossing the road, but was brushed off.

At one point, the man even blocked a bus and gestured exaggeratedly with his arms.

Man smacks van that didn’t stop

In another video posted on Instagram, the man is seen walking with his arms outstretched, as if attempting to block vehicles again.

When a white van did not stop, he smacked the van’s hood repeatedly even as it drove away.

He also pointed and gestured at unknown parties.

Man throws himself onto pavement, police called

Later, the man suddenly threw himself face-down onto the pavement.

He then lay there for a couple of seconds, prompting a few passers-by to show concern.

When he got up, blood appeared to be dripping down his face.

Passers-by attended to him before police officers arrived at the scene.

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at 9.40am on 1 July.

A 56-year-old man sustained minor injuries at Block 261 Serangoon Central Drive, and was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at 10.05am, told MS News that he was conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital

The man was subsequently arrested for public nuisance.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Man’s actions draw attention of netizens

Dubbed as a “civilian traffic police” officer by the TikTok original poster (OP), the man’s erratic behaviour caught the attention of many online.

Some joked that he wanted to be part of the Traffic Police.

Others deduced that his behaviour was the result of stress.

One user felt that people should “have some sympathy” for the man, as he might have been through a lot.

Also Read: Man apprehended under Mental Health Act after lying in front of car along Grange Road

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Featured image adapted from @exclusiveshopper on TikTok & @kennycck777 on Instagram.