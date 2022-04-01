Man Gets Emotional After Crossing Singapore-Johor Border

Friday (1 Apr) was a significant day for many people in Singapore and Malaysia. With land border restrictions finally lifted, it’s now easier for people to travel between the two countries.

Across various social media platforms, videos show crowds cheering as they travel across the Causeway to reunite with their families, capturing the euphoric atmosphere.

However, one man had a particularly emotional reaction to crossing the Singapore-Johor border for the first time in over two years, as seen in a video shared by his wife.

The recording shows the man prostrating on a road in Johor, visibly overwhelmed with joy and gratitude at finally being able to return home.

According to his wife, the man had not been back since 18 Mar 2020.

Man falls to his knees in the middle of Johor road

On Friday (1 Apr), Berita Harian shared a video of a man removing his motorcycle helmet before falling to his knees in the middle of an empty road in Johor.

They credited the video to TikTok user @FaiqaRoslyy, who posted it early the same morning, shortly after land borders between Singapore and Malaysia officially reopened.

In the clip, the man completely prostrates before sitting up and burying his face in his hands, looking as though he’s crying.

He then bows down on the ground again for a few seconds before getting to his feet.

The video ends with him thanking God with a tearful expression on his face.

Berita Harian explained that the man’s wife was the one who filmed and submitted the clip to them.

She had told the Malay language newspaper that her husband had not come home to Malaysia from Singapore since 18 Mar 2020.

Viewers moved by tearful sight

Moved by the sight of the man in such an emotional state, viewers on Facebook and TikTok shared their sentiments.

Fellow Malaysians welcomed him home, while Singaporeans expressed how happy they are for him. This TikTok user shared that they also felt emotional, as they’re able to imagine just how the man’s family might feel.

To that, the man’s wife responded with gratitude. Another user, seemingly a Malaysian, conveyed their happiness for the man.

Feeling a little sad too, they said that they looked forward to their turn to return to Malaysia, supposedly just hours after the video was posted.

One Facebook user wrote, “We Singaporeans are also glad our Malaysian friends can return to their beloved families. We wish everyone a safe journey.”

The netizen added that this year’s Ramadan and Hari Raya festivities will be “merry” and “full of meaning”, and thanked the Malaysian and Singaporean governments for realising how important this is for everyone.

Hope more Malaysians can reunite with their loved ones soon

The past two years have been difficult for people all over the world, especially for those who’ve had to be apart from their loved ones in different countries.

Hopefully, with the updated measures, more families will finally get to see each other in person again.

