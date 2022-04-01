Kampong Gelam Bazaar Ready To Return In Apr 2022

It’s been two years since the Covid-19 pandemic first hit Singapore. Unfortunately, this also meant that we haven’t had the chance to thoroughly enjoy the yearly affair of indulging in yummy street food while admiring the night lights at the Ramadan bazaars.

Now that we’re gradually returning to normalcy, the Ramadan bazaars at Geylang and Kampong Gelam are making a comeback too.

As the fasting month approaches, bazaar stalls are looking nearly ready to go, giving us a glimpse of the upcoming festivities.

Kampong Gelam Bazaar tents & booths are already set up

In a Facebook video on 31 Mar, Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim shared an update on the Kampong Gelam Bazaar.

Source

As of Thursday (31 Mar) evening, works were already underway to prepare for the bazaar. The MP’s video shows barricades blocking the lanes where stalls were being set up, likely the site where sellers would be plying their trade.

Source

Assoc Prof Faishal also shared that there’ll be 22 halal food stalls selling everything from traditional to fusion foods.

This year, the Ramadan bazaar, ‘Walk Thru SOUQ 2022’ will apparently have more food stalls than Geylang Serai’s.

Similarly, BERITAmediacorp has shared photos on their Facebook page, showing many bazaar tents already set up along Kandahar Street.

Source

Vendors were also seen busily preparing their respective booths.

Source

According to BERITAmediacorp, the bazaar at Kampong Gelam will start this evening (1 Apr), so you can probably make plans to drop by after work.

Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar ready on 2 Apr

Meanwhile, the Ramadan Bazaar at Geylang Serai also appears to be making good progress before its opening tomorrow (2 Apr).

Tents, festive lights, and other decorations were already up this morning (1 Apr), as seen in the photos by BERITAmediacorp.

Source

Assoc Prof Faishal had previously hinted at the possibly wide range of Hari Raya essentials on sale at the Geylang Bazaar.

Source

Families that wish to do their festive shopping can thus get nearly everything they need there.

Families can thoroughly enjoy festivities together

With the recent easing of Covid-19 measures, this year’s festivities will hopefully be a lot more vibrant than the past two years.

Now that we can gather in groups of up to 10, it could hopefully mean more meals with loved ones and reunions at relatives’ homes.

Moreover, since the bazaars are outdoors, we can probably have the option of walking around without our masks on, which would be a relief from the humidity.

Just remember to adhere to the event’s safe management measures (SMMs), which will be available soon here.

Stay safe while celebrating Ramadan & Hari Raya

Now that the Ramadan bazaars are back, many of us would surely be eager to ring in the festive season the way we used to.

After all, it’s been two years since we’ve last jostled with the crowds to get our delicious street treats.

We hope the Ramadan events will proceed smoothly while maintaining safety measures for everyone’s enjoyment.

