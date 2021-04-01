56-Year-Old Man Splashes Fish Head Steamboat Onto Car In Aug 2020

In heated moments of anger, we often act on impulse rather than rationality.

If no harm was done to anyone, most issues can be settled amicably. But if it was something major, you could end up in jail.

On 16 Aug 2020, a man was dining at a fish head steamboat restaurant along Outram Road when he got annoyed with a car’s loud exhaust system and noise.

He then splashed the car with his steamboat food.

On 29 Mar, the man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 7 days’ jail.

Man unhappy with exhaust fumes from car

During the night of the incident, 56-year-old Chew Thiam Huat was having a meal with his girlfriend at Lao You Ji Fish Head Steamboat.

At the same time, the victim, Mr Lim Zhen Long, who was with his family, parked his car outside the restaurant, right next to the man, reported Shin Min Daily.

Mr Lim and his wife got out of the car and left to smoke, leaving their 2 daughters in the car with the engine running.

Soon after, a restaurant employee notified him that a customer was unhappy he had left his car engine on.

The man then hurriedly put out his cigarette and made his way back.

Man splashed steamboat food onto car

According to TODAY Online, when Mr Lim returned to the car at 8.59pm, the unhappy customer, namely Chew, was already in a fit of anger and had splashed steamboat food onto the car.

When this happened, the 2 young girls in the car got scared and cried.

Chew then admitted to Mr Lim that he was responsible for the mess, pointing out that the car was “noisy and smelly”.

An argument ensued between the 2 men.

Chew ended up spewing profanities in Hokkien, challenging Mr Lim to a fight. Mr Lim then retaliated by throwing a plate of leftover food at him.

Chew responded by throwing another object at the car owner’s direction.

Following that, Chew grabbed a chair, intending to throw it at Mr Lim. Fortunately, other people at the scene quickly stopped him.

Sentenced to 7 days’ jail

The 56-year-old pleaded guilty in court on 29 Mar for behaving in a disorderly manner and committing a rash act that endangered personal safety and the lives of others.

2 harassment charges were also considered in his sentencing.

In court, the prosecutor pointed out that Chew did not spare a thought for the 2 girls in the car, causing them unnecessary distress.

Chew also pleaded for leniency, having already been remanded for 1 month and 6 days, reported Shin Min Daily.

He was then sentenced to 7 days’ jail.

Acting rashly is never the answer

This was a case where a man let his emotions get the better of him.

If there’s one thing we can take away from it, it’s that rash acts are never the answer to problems.

We hope this incident would also serve as a reminder to everyone to engage in civil conversation when faced with a problem, instead of resorting to violence.

