Man From S’pore Gets Stuck In JB After Losing Passport, Urges Travellers To Be Careful

Man From Singapore Loses Passport & Gets Temporarily Stranded In JB

When overseas, many people would prefer to keep their important documents with them at all times. After all, losing them might land them in situations they’d much rather avoid.

This was the case recently for Tan, who found himself stranded in Johor Bahru (JB) after losing his passport.

He took to TikTok to share his experience, urging netizens to be careful when travelling overseas.

Man from Singapore loses passport in JB

Speaking to MS News, Tan said he entered JB with his friend at about 10pm to 11pm on 6 Jan. They initially planned on leaving at about 1am the next morning.

However, he soon realised that his passport was missing while at a Petronas kiosk near Tuas Checkpoint. Realising this, Tan immediately called the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) for advice.

Tan then reported the loss via the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority’s (ICA) website and applied for a Document of Identity (DOI).

However, the Consulate General of Singapore only opened the following Monday (8 Jan), which meant he had to stay in JB for at least one night.

He also shared that he had to file a police report. To make matters worse, it was pouring and he had no raincoat with him.

Eventually, Tan and his friend decided to wait the rain out, checking into a hotel a few hours later.

Sometime after 4pm, Tan finally lodged a police report.

Man makes it back to Singapore 3 days after losing passport in JB

Tan shared that he became worried on 8 Jan morning as he waited for the call from the Consulate General.

Fortunately, he received a call from them soon after, instructing him to head to the office as soon as possible.

As the DOI required a passport picture, Tan quickly took one at a photo booth.

After getting his DOI approved, Tan had to get a special pass from the Ministry of Home Affairs in Malaysia. The special pass would allow him to go through the JB customs.

Upon reaching the area, staff informed him that he would need to book an online appointment to retrieve the pass. However, the earliest slot was apparently in April.

As this would mean he would have to stay in JB for at least three months, Tan instead chose to try his luck by going through customs without the pass.

It certainly wasn’t smooth sailing as the authorities interrogated him for over an hour. However, they eventually let him go, allowing him to return to Singapore.

Urges travellers to be careful with their passports

Tan shared that his most important takeaway from the incident is to always check if he has his passport on him.

“Help each other and look out,” he advised, “and ride safe.”

Speaking to MS News, Tan said the local authorities were extremely helpful when dealing with his stressful situation.

“They helped us in every way and guided us on what to do next and all that,” he said.

As for advice for those who in a similar situation, he suggested keeping a cool head when figuring out their next steps.

“Don’t panic and stay calm,” Tan suggested.

Also read: Woman Misses Out On S$1,800 Bali Trip, Denied From Boarding Due To Damaged Passport

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @6ixthlane on TikTok.